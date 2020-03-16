Suicide Squad actor Idris Elba confirmed he tested positive for Coronavirus in a social media post to his fans.

The actor joins thousands of others across the globe who are currently fighting the infection.

The actor’s tweet is a cautious one as he explains that he felt no symptoms and was even self-isolating since he found that he was possibly exposed.

Elba wrote on Twitter, “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

He then provided some advice, “Stay home people and be pragmatic.”

He concluded, “I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

In the video Elba states:

“Hey! What’s up guys? So look, this morning I got some test results back for Coronavirus, and it came back positive. Yeah and it sucks, um listen I’m doing ok. Sabrina (his daughter) hasn’t been tested and she’s doing ok. Um, I wasn’t, I didn’t have any symptoms.”

He continued:

“I got tested because I realized that I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive. I quarantined myself and got tested immediately. I got the results back today.”

Elba added:

Look this is serious. You know, now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. Ok, so now is a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”

Elba then detailed that he had told his family and colleagues about the diagnosis.

“We’ve told our families; they’re very supportive. We’ve told our colleagues and you know transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill or you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed then do something about. Alright it’s really important.”

He concluded:

“We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it, it’s been bullshit, but now is the time for solidarity. Now is the time for thinking about each other. There’s so many people who’s lives have been affected. From those who lost people that they loved, to people who don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real. I just wanted to share my news with you guys and I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. So far we’re feeling ok. Stay positive and don’t freak out.”

Idris Elba is not the only high profile actor to test positive for Coronavirus. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the virus while in pre-production on a movie about rock legend Elvis Presley.

Hanks provided an update over the weekend on Instagram.

He wrote:

“Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.”

He added, “There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.”

He concluded:

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko, who starred in Quantum of Solace also revealed she contracted coronavirus.

She wrote on Instagram, “Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus.”

She added, “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms.”

Kurylenko concluded, “Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Elba has a point in his video, though its sad to see the Marvel and DC Comics actor come down with the illness, his message of social responsibility is important. We’ll be keeping him and his family in our prayers.

