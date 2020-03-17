Netflix’s Polar Actress Vanessa Hudgens Raked Over The Coals For Her Opinions On The Coronavirus Pandemic

Netflix’s Polar, DC Comics’ Powerless, and Disney’s High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens was raked over the coals for her opinions regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali posted a clip of one of Hudgen’s recent Instagram live streams, where he described her opinion on the coronavirus pandemic as “a horrible and heartless message.”

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens pic.twitter.com/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

In the clip, Hudgens says, “Yea, til July sounds like a bunch of bullshit. I’m sorry. But like it’s a virus. I get it. Like, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it like yea people are going to die, which is terrible, but inevitable.”

She concludes saying, “I don’t know maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

A number of people would rake Hudgens over the coals for her comments.

This will haunt her for the rest of her life. To laugh at this unthinkable tragedy, with an almost unimaginable scale of suffering. Unconscionable. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 17, 2020

Natural selection is coming for these dummies. pic.twitter.com/TBYPXHfkEP — SonofGary 🇺🇸 (@GarySonsof) March 17, 2020

There goes her career tbh. People aren’t to forget this. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) March 17, 2020

How irresponsible and selfish! She is basically saying older people dying is expected and no big deal while flipping her hair. Does she not have parents or grandparents? Shame! — KoiCC (@cc_koi) March 17, 2020

I didn’t know who this person was, but I figured from her words she was about 17. She’s 31. Good lord. — Sandi 🐶 (@DemSandiL) March 17, 2020

May this be the end of your career @vanessahudgens — Julie (@MSUJulie90) March 17, 2020

What a selfish, immature person.

No respect. — Lisa #BleedingHeartLiberal (@Itsagoodlife48G) March 17, 2020

She is just disgusting.

“Yeah, some people are gonna die, but…” Such a pretty package for a truly horrible person, Vanessa. — Bootsy 🇺🇸⚓ (@OhBootsy) March 17, 2020

I hope the one thing that dies is her career. — Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) March 17, 2020

While most of the comments took issue with Hudgens opinions on the pandemic, at least one person did not.

So illegal aliens can freely cross our border (and cause death by Chagas disease, TB, DUI, crime) but I’m not supposed to go to my local tavern, restaurant or gym in order to protect the “immunocompromised” amongst us. — SiliconEdge: Success Through Psychology (@SiliconEdge) March 17, 2020

While many were critical of Hudgens, her recent Instagram posts do indicate she is practicing social distancing and has possibly quarantined herself in her home due to a lock down.

She posted, “Lock down. Playing with makeup. Lol as always.”

Earlier today she reiterated she was in a lock down, but wished her followers Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

Hudgens’ comments might not be that out of the ordinary either. NPR reports that a new poll sees “just about 56% of Americans consider the coronavirus a “real threat.” They also report that “a growing number of Americans think the coronavirus is being “blown out of proportion.”

NPR even notes that “fewer than half of U.S. adults are changing behaviors such as eating from home more often or canceling plans to avoid crowds, as recommended.”

Poll respondent Patricia Bell shared her opinions. She commented, “Obviously there’s a concern for the elderly, but do I agree with the reaction? I think it’s a serious issue, but I think to some extent, we’ve overhyped it.”

She added, “I don’t know that what’s happening in Europe is necessarily going to happen in the United States. I’m cautiously optimistic we’re going to nip it in the bud. I’m more concerned for the economy.”

Another poll respondent Harry Kenck stated, “This will do a lot more damage to our economy than it will do to our population.” He added, “Is this a society-killer? Is it going to destroy entire countries, governments and economies? Is this the beginning of the end of the world? I don’t think so.”

Finally, poll respondent Anne Tendyke stated, “We don’t have the infrastructure to manage this level of illness. It’s not like the flu. Because the flu comes and goes. People have immunity to the flu. Not everyone gets the flu. There are immunizations for the flu. This is a whole different animal.”

The White House and Centers for Disease Control recommends Americans do not attend social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people for the next 15 days.

Help make the next 15 days count and avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. pic.twitter.com/txPAAFtxIu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 16, 2020

They also recommend Americans avoid eating out.

Avoid eating out. Use carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery options. pic.twitter.com/osBRcxnyFY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 16, 2020

The CDC also recommends Americans practice social distancing in order to “slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Social distancing can help slow the spread of #COVID19 in affected communities. This means avoiding crowded places and maintaining distance from others. More prevention tips: https://t.co/bUyobRHpCE. pic.twitter.com/IQjSwRxIzn — CDC (@CDCgov) March 16, 2020

What do you make of Vanessa Hudgens’ comments? What about the people raking her over the coals?

