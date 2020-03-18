Netflix’s Polar actress Vanessa Hudgens apologized for her comments on the coronavirus pandemic.

Hudgens came under fire after she commented on the coronavirus pandemic during an Instagram Live session.

In a clip shared by Huffington Post and New York Magazine contributor Yashar Ali, Hudgens stated, “Yea, til July sounds like a bunch of bullshit. I’m sorry. But like it’s a virus. I get it. Like, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it like yea people are going to die, which is terrible, but inevitable.”

She added, “I don’t know maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

After being criticized for her comments, Hudgens would post an update to her Instagram Story.

As seen in the video below, Hudgens states, “Hey guys! So yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context.”

She added, “It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time and I am at home in lock down and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane.”

She concluded, “Yea. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside y’all.”

2. @VanessaHudgens says her remarks in the video above have been taken out of context?! She doesn’t explain how she believes her remarks were taken out of context. She adds that everyone should stay in their homes. pic.twitter.com/7CfodhkcEb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

She would also post an apology on Twitter.

The apology begins, “Hey guys. I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram Live yesterday.”

She continued, “I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.”

She concluded, “I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Hudgens also updated her Instagram status. It now reads, “STAY IN!!!! Don’t go out. Let’s get thru this together.” There is also a link to Feeding America with details on how they are helping communities affected by the Coronavirus.

As we previously reported, Hudgens had been posting multiple updates on Instagram indicating she had been on lock down.

What do you make of Hudgens apology?

