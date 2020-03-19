Ant-Man And Avengers: Endgame Star Evangeline Lilly Says Her Family Is Not Living Under Corona House Arrest

Ant-Man and Avengers: Endgame star Evangeline Lilly declared that her family will not be living under corona house arrest.

Lilly made the statement in the comments of her most recent Instagram post.

In the original post she wrote, “Morning tea. Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. Business as usual.”

Lilly would then take to the comments to engage with a number of her followers.

One person asked her, “No Corona House Arrest???”

Lilly responded, “Not for this family.”

Following this response a user going by the handle erinkcsmith would heavily criticize Lilly’s decision.

She wrote, “Evangeline Lilly, Oh that’s disappointing. Social distancing is the only way to protect the most vulnerable. We are all in this together.”

Erin would add, “I’m sick of people bragging about ignoring medical experts!”

In a third comment she added, “Evangeline Lilly, my close friend just had to post imploring people to stay home. She is a mom of two young kids and just finished 6 months of chemo for breast cancer. She could die if she catches this. I hope you’re really enjoying that cup of tea though.”

Lilly would respond to Erin writing, “Hello Erin. I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four lukemia. I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids.”

She added, “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect, Evangeline Lilly.”

Erin would respond, “Respectfully, it is not just your lives you have to be concerned with. Your children can unknowingly pass the virus to others who can die. It’s not your place to make life and death choices for other people. My friend just finished 6 months of chemo. She has two young children. She could die if she catches this virus. Continuing to send children out to socialize is socially irresponsible.”

Erin added, “I’m a libertarian. I want more than anything for people to make the right choices without being forced by the government. This is my personal and political nightmare. But, the reason freedoms will continue to be taken is because individuals are thinking only of themselves and their lives and not of others.”

She continued, “My entire world view is based on the belief that people are good and will do the right thing without being told by the state. I am being proved wrong over and over again during this crisis.”

Erin concluded, “People will stop going out one way or another. I truly pray that we can do this on our own before we end up under Marshal Law.”

Lilly would respond writing, “It seems we have similar views and probably would have a lot we agree upon if we could sit, face-to-face, to discuss it. I bet we would completely agree on what we want and what we are trying to avoid, and then would challenge each other thoughtfully about how to achieve that. I’m having those conversations daily with people in my inner circle and am always considering and reconsidering my position.”

She continued, ” Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving. I appreciate your engagement and the meaningful discourse.”

Lilly added, “Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious – keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power, but gracious with each other as we try to navigate the unknown dangers of a modern, global world and power structure.”

She concluded, “Stay in touch. We’re in this together. Thank you for listening. I have heard you.”

In a separate thread, Lilly advised one fan, “I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with. They do not add up to the all-out global lockdown, control, pandemonia and insanity we are experiencing.”

She added, “I hope that people will find their peace and sanity where you are soon. Sending you loving prayers.”

What do you make of Evangline Lilly’s comments? Do you agree with her? Or do you think she’s making the wrong decision?

