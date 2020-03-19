Artist Imagines Motherland: Fort Salem and Deadly Class Actress Taylor Hickson As Marvel Comics’ Spider-Gwen

Artist The Imaginative Hobbyist shared his mock-up of Motherland: Fort Salem and Deadly Class actress Taylor Hickson as Marvel Comics’ Spider-Gwen.

The Imaginative Hobbyist wrote, “Imagining Taylor Hickson as Spider-Gwen in Photoshop this morning, totally rocking the Spider-Verse look in Motherland: Fort Salem.”

Here’s a better look:

Hickson would respond to the image with a gif of Spider-Gwen from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. She added, “ahahahaha amazing.”

Hickson currently stars in Motherland: Fort Salem as Raelle Collar. The show premiered last night on Disney’s Freeform.

Here’s the official description of the show:

“What if 300 years ago the witches had cut a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country? Motherland follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into early deployment at Fort Salem.”

Hickson’s Raelle showed off her powers when she healed a civilian in the season’s premiere.

The show airs on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET on Freeform. The premiere is also available to stream on Hulu.

What do you make of The Imaginative Hobbyist’s mock-up of Hickson as Spider-Gwen? Do you think she could fit in beside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man?

