Charmed Actor Alyssa Milano Calls President Trump “Racist Piece of S***,” Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Also Weighs In

Charmed actor Alyssa Milano took to Twitter to attack President Donald Trump calling him a “racist piece of s***.” Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo would also weigh in.

Milano took to Twitter after President Trump described COVID-19 as the Chinese Virus.

President Trump wrote, “I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China – against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!”

Alyssa Milano would respond to that tweet writing, “Stop calling it the “Chinese Virus,” you racist piece of s***.”

Avengers: Endgame’s Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo wouldn’t call President Trump a racist, he just stated, “Dear Donald Trump, When you blame a virus on an entire race of people, you turn people against them.”

He continued, “When you make these unscientific political statements, some of your followers begin to act violently and in exclusionary, xenophobic ways against these people. Do better.”

Ruffalo and Milano’s comments don’t really make any sense. The Chinese people are made up of multiple ethnic groups. The largest ethnic group is the Han Chinese, who make up 92% of mainland China’s population. Some of the other ethnic groups are the Zhuang, Hui, Manchus, Uyghurs, and Miao. They reportedly have populations over 10 million or more each.

Other ethnic groups in China include the Yi, Tujia, Tibetans, and Mongols. They reportedly have populations between 5 and ten million each.

The People’s Republic of China actually recognizes 55 different ethnic minority groups in China.

So, it’s really weird that they think President Trump is blaming a virus on an entire race of people, when the term Chinese actually refers to multiple different ethnic groups who inhabit China.

In fact, the term Chinese, when used as an adjective as President Trump does, actually means “something of, from, or related to China.” Thus calling the virus the Chinese Virus, given it originated in China makes perfect sense.

The Guardian even reports the Chinese government detected the first case of the COVID-19 virus on November 17, 2019.

“The first case of someone suffering from Covid-19 can be traced back to 17 November, according to media reports on unpublished Chinese government data.”

What do you make of Mark Ruffalo and Alyssa Milano’s latest comments toward President Donald Trump and how he is handling the Chinese Virus pandemic?

