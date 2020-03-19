Disney Announces Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April

Disney recently announced everything that will be coming to Disney Plus in the month of April.

April 1st

Beginning on Wednesday, April 1st, they will add Doctor Doolittle to their library.

April 3rd

On Friday, April 3rd, Disney will add a bevy of titles to their library. They include:

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (Season 1 to Season 3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

Sea Scots

Sonny with a Chance (Season 1 to Season 3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Disney Originals

Life on the Edge

Penguins Behind the Scenes

Dolphin Reef

“It’s time for a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Echo to grow up. Narrated by Natalie Portman.”

Diving with Dolphins

“Behind the scenes look at the making of Dolphin Reef.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 707 – “Dangerous Debut”

Taken prisoner by the Pykes, Ahsoka and the Martez sisters attempt to escape.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Finale Episode 208 – “Marry Me”

“Ramila & Ike celebrate 25 years of marriage in Greece thanks to their son. Kyle and Amanda and their baby girl Harlow celebrate at Disney’s California Adventure with a surprise performance by Jason Derulo.”

Shop Class Episode 106 – “Downhill Derby”

Teams are challenged with designing and building supersized downhill derby racers.

Disney Family Sundays Episode 122 “Minnie Mouse: Apron”

The Pyle-Lawrence ladies join host Amber Kemp-Gerstel on a project inspired by Minnie Mouse.

One Day At Disney Episode 118 – “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”

Frozen the Musical star, Patti Murin, gives a behind-the-scenes look into the rarely seen inner workings of one of Broadway’s smash hits. Backstage moments, pre-show rituals and the coveted NYC Stage Door Autograph Line are all on display as Patti brings to life one of Disney’s favorite princesses for theater patrons of all ages.

Be Our Chef Episode 102 – Diagnosis Delicious

In round two of “Be Our Chef,” two new families, the Wells and Platt families, are tasked with a “Big Hero 6” inspired challenge to make a dessert that is healthy and delicious. But before heading to the kitchen, the families visit the super-huggable Baymax at Epcot for inspiration. Both families are hoping for their first win. But who will crumble first?

Friday, April 10th

Life Below Zero Season 14

Paradise Island Season 1

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals Season 1

Running Wild with Bear Grylls Season 5

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets Season 1

Disney Plus Originals

A Celebration of the Music from Coco Premiere – Special

An inside look at the musical production of “Coco: A Live-to-Film Concert Experience”, performed at the historic Hollywood Bowl.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 708 – “Together Again”

Ahsoka bargains for the sisters’ freedom and makes a startling discovery.

Shop Class Episode 107 – “Ready for Lunch”

Six semi-final teams build and launch spacecrafts capable of transporting egg payloads.

Disney Family Sundays Episode 119 – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”

The Ruvalcaba family joins host Amber Kemp-Gerstel to build an aerial craft inspired by Minnie Mouse.

One Day At Disney Episode 119 – “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”

Francheska Roman, Candy Maker on Main Street, U.S.A., gives an exclusive look into the making of Disneyland Resort’s favorite sweet treats. As Francheska shares her favorite parts of the job, she also illustrates the skill, care and dedication that goes into crafting each Disney themed confection.

Be Our Chef Episode 103 – “Hidden Within”

Returning to the kitchen for another round, the Merrill family battles newcomers, the Perez family, for a “Mulan” themed challenge. This round, the families must create a main dish. But similar to Mulan’s journey to find her inner hidden warrior, the teams must use an unexpected and hidden ingredient in their dish to collect the win.

Sunday, April 12th

PJ Masks Season 3

Friday, April 17

Brain Games Season 8

Let’s Stick Together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Seasons 1 and 2)

Pluto’s Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 16

Disney Plus Originals

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 709 – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”

Anakin and Obi-Wan must decide whether to help Ahsoka pursue Maul or rescue Palpatine.

Shop Class Finale Episode 108 – “Build Your Own Adventure”

The finalists vie for the title “Shop Class Champs” by building contemporary backyard forts.

Disney Family Sundays Episode 124 – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”

The Chaney family joins host Amber Kemp-Gerstel for a project inspired by Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.”

One Day At Disney Episode 120 – “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”

Steve Sligh helps bring movies to life as Senior Manager of the Golden Oak Ranch. Historically, this legendary filming location has hosted Hollywood’s elite, and even served as a retreat for Walt. 60+ years later, this close-to-900-acre property still functions as a working filming location with an eye towards conservation.

Be Our Chef Episode 104 – “Curiouser and Curiouser”

The Perez family faces the Robbins family for an “Alice in Wonderland” challenge. After meeting with Alice and The Mad Hatter and eating a Cheshire Cat’s tail at Magic Kingdom Park they must use that inspiration to prepare their very own version of a bite-sized dessert.

Sunday, April 19

Just Roll with It Season 1

Monday, April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa Season 1

Wednesday, April 22nd

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

Thursday, April 23rd

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Season 3

Friday, April 24th

America’s Funnies Home Videos (Seasons 12 through 19 and Season 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Disney will also be adding “a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from National Geographic and Disneynature” to celebrate Earth Month.

From Disneynature:

African Cats

Chimpanzee

Bears

Born in China

Crimson Wing

Monkey Kingdom

Wings of Life

From National Geographic:

America’s National Parks

Wild Yellowstone

The Flood

JANE

Before the Flood

Planet of the Birds

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Tree Climbing Lions

Hostile Planet

Wild Russia

One Strange Rock

Giants of the Deep Blue

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Great Migrations

Earth Live

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

Into the Grand Canyon

