Hellboy and The Good Doctor actor Daniel Dae Kim took to Instagram to report that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Not only did he report his positive diagnosis, but he would politicize it by condemning President Donald Trump and calling for healthcare for all.

Kim wrote, “My experience fighting the coronavirus.”

He continued, “Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful.”

He concluded, “Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.”

Kim would go on to talk about his experience with coronavirus in a 10 minute long video, where he politicized his positive diagnosis calling for healthcare for all and condemning President Donald Trump albeit without naming him.

Kim begins the video stating, “Hi everyone. I am coming to you from my home in Hawaii, where I have been since last Sunday. I hope you will excuse my appearance. I think like many of you I decided to let things go a little natural as far as my head and facial hair go. Call it quarantine chic.”

He continued, “I wanted to let you know that yesterday I tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.”

He added, “First the details. For the past several weeks I was in New York shooting a role on a TV series where I ironically I play a doctor who gets recruited to a hospital to help patients during a flu pandemic.”

Kim continued, “Now, when the news of the virus hitting America started coming in, that show like eventually all the others stopped production. And when it did, the first thing I wanted to do was go back to Hawaii and to my family.”

Kim then detailed the symptoms he started to have, “Now it is important for you guys to know that I was asymptomatic during all of this time. But as the flight was close to landing, I started noticing some scratchiness in my throat which is unlike how I usually get sick. So when I landed I called my family doctor in Hawaii and he told me to monitor my systems. To be safe when I got home I quarantined myself in a room in the house and tried to rest on my own. But later that night I started to feel tightness in my chest, body aches, and my temperature started to rise.”

The Hellboy actor then details how he got tested in Honolulu. He notes the trip to get tested was the only time he left his home, and he has spent his entire stay in Hawaii in self-isolation. He says, “And even though I was with my family, I was in an entirely separate part of my house.”

After taking some medications his doctor prescribed him, Kim indicates he started feeling better the day after he went and got tested. “I actually started feeling better the day after and I started feeling a little better the day after that. And today even though I’m not 100%, I’m pretty close.”

Kim then warns teenagers and millennials about coronavirus.

“So for all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious. Please know that it is. And if you treat this without care you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people including your loved ones. So for the sake of everyone else please follow the guidelines.”

He then lists off a number of guidelines, “Socially distance, self-isolate, stop touching your face, and of course washing your hands.”

In a bit of a twist, Kim gets political and calls for healthcare for all.

“That I believe that healthcare for all is a right, not a privilege. And not just healthcare, but quality healthcare. Everyone who meets the qualifications should be. Period. Because the virus doesn’t care about race or gender, religion, sexual orientation, whether you are rich or poor or your immigration status. Only we seem to care about that.”

He then reports that his family all got tested because of his positive result, but they all came back negative.

Kim goes on to thank his doctors for taking care of him and praises the doctors and nurses dealing with coronavirus.

He then apologizes to the individuals he came into contact with during the virus’ incubation period.

“And to the people I came into contact with during the incubation period, I want to sincerely apologize. Though I had no way of knowing and I was trying to be as careful as I could, I feel terrible thinking that I could have given this to anyone let alone people I value enough to spend time with. And this of course includes the cast and crew of New Amsterdam.”

He goes on to detail that he’s been in communication with Universal regarding the cast and crew of New Amsterdam.

“Now, I’ve been told by Universal that they are taking this matter very seriously and working closely with a team of doctors to ensure the safety of anyone who might have been impacted by working with me over that period. And to you guys I am so sorry. I really, really enjoyed working with you all.”

Kim then implores people to stop committing violence against Asian people.

“And one last very important thing. Please, please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people. Randomly beating elderly sometimes homeless Asian Americans is cowardly, heartbreaking, and it’s inexcusable. Yes I am Asian. And yes I have coronavirus. But I did not get it from China. I got it in America. In New York City.”

He continues, “And despite what certain political leaders want to call it. I don’t consider the place where it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying. If I did I would call this thing the New York virus. That would be silly, right?”

Kim, in a sheer moment of hypocrisy continues, “Anyway the point is, the name calling gets us nowhere. When people are ill what matters most is how best to take care of ourselves and one another. And by the way one way we can to do that in our own communities is to patronize our local mom and pop shops when we go shopping for necessary supplies and groceries. Or order take out from our favorite neighborhood restaurants because they need us more now than ever.”

Kim concludes his video saying, “Please be safe. Please be healthy. And please be kind to one another. And stop hoarding the toilet paper. Seriously. How dirty are you down there.”

Four days ago, Kim posted a photo on Instagram that reads, “People have been asking me why I’ve been silent in the face of the blatant acts of racism against Asian people during this outbreak. The truth is there have been so many it’s been too heartbreaking to comment on all of them.”

He captioned the photo, “Call me preachy, call me a snowflake, call me what you want. This just needed to be said.”

What do you make of Daniel Dae Kim’s comments?

(Visited 190 times, 1,632 visits today)