After Rosario Dawson Reported To Play Ahsoka Tano, Segment Of Star Wars Fans Demand The Role Be Recast

After Rosario Dawson Reported To Play Ahsoka Tano, Segment Of Star Wars Fans Demand The Role Be Recast

After Rosario Dawson was rumored to play Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, a segment of Star Wars demanded the role be recast.

Related: Report: Rosario Dawson Cast As Live-Action Ahsoka Tano In The Mandalorian Season 2

Slashfilm originally reported Dawson would play Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Their original report stated:

“We have exclusively learned that Rosario Dawson will appear in The Mandalorian season 2 and are excited to report that she will be playing a fan-favorite character previously only seen in the Star Wars animated productions. Dawson will be playing a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi padawan apprentice who appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.”

This report would allegedly be confirmed Variety. They reported, “The “Briarpatch” star has been cast in the guest starring role of Ahsoka Tano, Variety has confirmed.”

Following these reports a segment of Star Wars fans began using the hashtags #NotMyAhsoka and #RecastAhsoka. They began demanding Disney recast the character with many claiming Rosario Dawson is a “transphobic person.”

can you believe they would cast a transphobic person to play ahsoka when laura harrier is RIGHT THERE #NotMyAhsoka #RecastAhsoka pic.twitter.com/Kep2s4metA — sara//tcw spoilers (@hizzieluv) March 20, 2020

disney just hired a transphobe to play ahsoka. disney just hired someone who assaulted a trans man to play ahsoka. because he was trans. this only happened two years ago. please #RecastAhsoka — porter (@gothdio) March 20, 2020

Ahsoka is canonically WLW. She’s queer. She deserves better than to be portrayed by a queerphobic person like Rosario Dawson. #NotMyAhsoka #RecastAhsoka — Rosario Dawson is #NotMyAhsoka (@taisben) March 20, 2020

she is a transphobic woman that is about to play a beloved character. please #RecastAhsoka https://t.co/ZzxzwFR17Y — oli (@plutopascal) March 20, 2020

how about casting a non transphobic person to play ahsoka like laura harrier 😌#notmyahsoka #recastahsoka pic.twitter.com/CXsQQLQn1a — sara// cast laura harrier as ahsoka (@anisokaluvbot) March 20, 2020

Ya boy recently got into The Clone Wars so I got really excited for a second. #RecastAhsoka pic.twitter.com/z13nnMbt5m — WildFox│#SaveKlonoa (@WildFox317) March 20, 2020

#recastahsoka she doesn’t deserve to be played by a transphobe put some respect on her name pic.twitter.com/hlerrGylvf — molly ‎⎊ (@gothamspoe) March 20, 2020

my best girl ahsoka tano an truly lgbt+ icon would beat up rosario dawson with her two sabers 😌#RecastAhsoka pic.twitter.com/JkIaca3rJp — saulo (@thehighrepublic) March 20, 2020

no matter if the rumors are true or not PLEASE #recastahsoka we really don’t want a violent transphobe playing her — char (@lgbtpoes) March 20, 2020

this is for @disney you big fat white nasty smelling fat b*tch #recastahsoka — 𝚟𝚎𝚍𝚊 (@peachypascal) March 20, 2020

Unless you identify as a transgender person cus screw ’em, amirite? #RecastAhsoka https://t.co/OxGkhogjH3 — Mike B. O’Connor #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson #OleIn (@Mikael000011) March 21, 2020

i really don’t care if the rumor is fake, or filmings already wrapped, this is still something that’s not acceptable and something we should speak out against. #RecastAhsoka — oli (@plutopascal) March 20, 2020

I barely tweet and I’m coming out of the woodwork hoping dis will #RecastAhsoka it’d be awfully nice if we could keep Dawson’s transphobia out of something I enjoy. The trans community really needs the industry to give a shit. — Yasha (@Yasha_Ingren) March 21, 2020

#RecastAhsoka Listen, disney is doing something wrong here. You already had a great choice for live action Ahsoka. Ashley Eckstein would be the best choice and she said she wants to do a live action Ahsoka. pic.twitter.com/cwgcche0F4 — Monsterknight (@Monsterknight01) March 21, 2020

Related: Zombieland: Double Tap Actress Rosario Dawson Accused Of Transphobic Assault In Lawsuit

The accusations of transphobia stem from a lawsuit filed against Dawson back in October. As reported by NBC News, Dedrek Finley accused Dawson and her family of misgendering him “multiple times each day, with deliberate indifference as to the appropriate way to address [him].

The suit also claims that Dawson “acted with deliberate indifference and did nothing to correct the situation.”

It also claims that Dawson and her family assaulted him after they had ordered him to move out of their home. The claim states that Rosario Dawson’s mother dragged him through a first-floor window by his arm before attacking him.

It added:

“Once Mr. Finley was lying helpless on the ground outside, Isabel, who is substantially larger than Mr. Finley, got on top of Mr. Finley’s body and began punching him.”

The suit continued, “While beating Mr. Finley, Isabel screamed, ‘You’re not so much of a man now,’ which was a clear and denigrating reference to Mr. Finley’s gender identity.”

It then states that Rosario Dawson allegedly sat on Finley and was “actively restraining him while he was on the ground to ensure that her mother could continue battering him.”

Related: Daredevil Actor Rosario Dawson Comes Out As A Member Of The LGBTQ Community

In February, Dawson would declare that was a member of the LGBTQ community.

While discussing an Instagram post from June 2018, where many believed she was coming out as part of the LGBT community, Dawson announced she was part of the community.

Dawson stated, “People kept saying that I [came out]… I didn’t do that.”

She added, “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”

She then stated, “I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

What do you make of the calls by these fans to have Disney recast Ahsoka Tano? What do you make of Dawson playing Ahsoka Tano? Are you interested in seeing Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Season 2?

(Visited 893 times, 893 visits today)