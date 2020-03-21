After Rosario Dawson was rumored to play Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, a segment of Star Wars demanded the role be recast.

Slashfilm originally reported Dawson would play Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Their original report stated:

“We have exclusively learned that Rosario Dawson will appear in The Mandalorian season 2 and are excited to report that she will be playing a fan-favorite character previously only seen in the Star Wars animated productions. Dawson will be playing a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi padawan apprentice who appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.”

This report would allegedly be confirmed Variety. They reported, “The “Briarpatch” star has been cast in the guest starring role of Ahsoka Tano, Variety has confirmed.”

Following these reports a segment of Star Wars fans began using the hashtags #NotMyAhsoka and #RecastAhsoka. They began demanding Disney recast the character with many claiming Rosario Dawson is a “transphobic person.”

The accusations of transphobia stem from a lawsuit filed against Dawson back in October. As reported by NBC News, Dedrek Finley accused Dawson and her family of misgendering him “multiple times each day, with deliberate indifference as to the appropriate way to address [him].

The suit also claims that Dawson “acted with deliberate indifference and did nothing to correct the situation.”

It also claims that Dawson and her family assaulted him after they had ordered him to move out of their home. The claim states that Rosario Dawson’s mother dragged him through a first-floor window by his arm before attacking him.

It added:

“Once Mr. Finley was lying helpless on the ground outside, Isabel, who is substantially larger than Mr. Finley, got on top of Mr. Finley’s body and began punching him.”

The suit continued, “While beating Mr. Finley, Isabel screamed, ‘You’re not so much of a man now,’ which was a clear and denigrating reference to Mr. Finley’s gender identity.”

It then states that Rosario Dawson allegedly sat on Finley and was “actively restraining him while he was on the ground to ensure that her mother could continue battering him.”

In February, Dawson would declare that was a member of the LGBTQ community.

While discussing an Instagram post from June 2018, where many believed she was coming out as part of the LGBT community, Dawson announced she was part of the community.

Dawson stated, “People kept saying that I [came out]… I didn’t do that.”

She added, “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”

She then stated, “I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

What do you make of the calls by these fans to have Disney recast Ahsoka Tano? What do you make of Dawson playing Ahsoka Tano? Are you interested in seeing Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Season 2?

