Wonder Woman 1984 and The Mandalorian Actor Pedro Pascal Supports “Trans Rights” Amid Ahsoka Tano Controversy

Wonder Woman 1984 and The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal came out in support of “trans rights” amidst the ongoing Ahsoka Tano controversy.

Pascal took to Twitter to respond to a user who wrote, “Pedro Pascal say “trans rights” challenge.”

pedro pascal say “trans rights” challenge — alexx (@revengalorian) March 20, 2020

Pascal would take up the challenge and write, “TRANS RIGHTS!!! #ForeverandAlways”

Pascal’s support of “trans rights” comes amid reports that Rosario Dawson would play a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka Tano, was first introduced in The Clone Wars animated film as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan. She would go on to fight beside him throughout The Clone Wars and eventually fight against him as the Rebel Alliance rebelled against The First Galactic Empire.

Soon after the reports of Dawson’s casting began circulating across the internet, a segment of Star Wars fans began accusing Dawson of being a transphobe and demanded that Disney recast the role.

Some of those calling for Dawson to be recast include Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelist Rae Carson, The High Republic member Daniel Jose Older, and Ahsoka novelist Emily Kate Johnston.

Carson’s reaction was rather interesting. You can see how her stance towards Dawson changed when she realized she was out of sync with her fellow Star Wars writers.

Carson originally tweeted, “omgggg we’re getting a live action Ahsoka in season 2 of the Mandalorian I’M NOT CRYING YOU’RE CRYING.”

omgggg we’re getting a live action Ahsoka in season 2 of the Mandalorian I’M NOT CRYING YOU’RE CRYING — Rae Carson (@raecarson) March 20, 2020

She added, “I think it will be jarring at first not to hear Ashley’s voice, and Dawson has a LOT to live up to in this role…but I’m still so grateful this is happening.”

I think it will be jarring at first to not hear Ashley’s voice, and Dawson has a LOT to live up to in this role…but I’m still so grateful this is happening. — Rae Carson (@raecarson) March 20, 2020

She continued, “okay I’ve been looking around and I can’t find anyone from Star Wars actually confirming this?”

okay I’ve been looking around and I can’t find anyone from Star Wars actually confirming this? — Rae Carson (@raecarson) March 20, 2020

That’s when Johnston chimed in simply writing, “NO”

NO — EK Johnston (@ek_johnston) March 20, 2020

Carson then stated, “Also, apparently Dawson is a gross person? My joy meter just went from a 10 to a zero.”

Also, apparently Dawson is a gross person? My joy meter just went from a 10 to a zero. — Rae Carson (@raecarson) March 20, 2020

Johnston replied, “Yup. Ahsoka fandom did all this emotional processing two years ago, so I’m here for you.”

Yup. Ahsoka fandom did all this emotional processing two years ago, so I’m here for you. — EK Johnston (@ek_johnston) March 20, 2020

Carson added, “jeeezus (and thank you I need a snuggle or something)”

jeeezus (and thank you I need a snuggle or something) — Rae Carson (@raecarson) March 20, 2020

Daniel José Older would also seemingly have a change of heart after realizing he stepped out of line with the group think.

He originally tweeted, “SHUT THE FRONT DOOR.”

SHUT THE FRONT DOOR https://t.co/JCx4v1x8vt — Daniel José Older (@djolder) March 20, 2020

After being presented with a news article detailing a lawsuit against Rosario Dawson and her family that accuses the actress of physical abuse and transphobia, Older would have a very different action.

Oh man, I take it back 🤬https://t.co/yGEnAxPUGJ — the Grimtaash (@BeeBeeAte_) March 20, 2020

Older responded, “I know ughhhhhh i saww :(”

i know ughhhhhh i saww 🙁 — Daniel José Older (@djolder) March 20, 2020

What do you make of Pascal’s statement? Do you think he’s being serious or is he attempting to placate a certain segment of the fan base upset about Rosario Dawson’s reported casting?

