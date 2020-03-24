Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to poke fun at celebrity responses and opinions when it comes to the coronavirus.

Reynolds posted a short video clip and captioned it, “Another important message from an important celebrity.”

He added, “Let’s spread the word not the virus. I happily nominate Steven Page, Seth Rogen, and Terry Reynolds.”

Related: Report: Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Requests Child Support Reduction Due To Coronavirus

In the video Reynolds begins saying, “Well, thank you Prime Minister Trudeau. We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off Covid-19.”

He then mocked his fellow celebrities, “I think in times of crisis, I think we all know it’s the celebrities that we count on the most. They are the ones who are going to get us through this.”

Reynolds continued, “Right after healthcare workers of course. First responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins – they’re great, childhood imaginary friends. Sure. Like 400 other types of people.”

Related: Idris Elba Describes Humanity As Infection, Says Coronavirus Pandemic Is The Earth’s Response To Humanity

The actor would close with a more serious message about social responsibility and what people can do to get through the current crisis. He stated, “People, look, stay at home. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands. We are going to get through this thing. We are going to get through this thing together.”

He then goes on to nominate Steven Page, Terry Reynolds, and Seth Rogen.

After being nominated, Seth Rogen replied.

Rogen stated, “Hello this is Seth Rogen. I’m in my bunker where I’ve emptied out all my hoarded toilet paper and Purell to record this message. Ryan Reynolds nominated me to help spread the word to Canadians to help plank the curve. Stay inside, wash your hands, just don’t leave the house. There are worse things you can be asked to do.”

Related: X-Men Actor Sophie Turner Seemingly Responds To Ant-Man’s Evangeline Lilly’s Coronavirus Response: “Don’t Be F****** Stupid”

Rogen then went on to nominate more celebrities to spread the message. He nominated Lilly Singh, Shawn Mendes, and Jay Baruchel.

How is the virus effecting you, and are you handling social distancing well?

(Visited 2,442 times, 2,456 visits today)