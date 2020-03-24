A new report details that Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner requested a reduction in his child support payments to his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TMZ reports they obtained documents filed by Renner in an L.A. court on Monday that show him requesting the reduction in payments.

The documents reportedly detail that Renner is currently paying Pacheco $30,000 per month tax-free for their daughter Eva.

He is requesting a reduction in those payments because of the coronavirus pandemic and more specifically because Hollywood productions have shut down. According to TMZ the documents detail “it is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year. As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely cancelled or postponed.”

Not only is Renner asking for a reduction in payment, but his lawyer also accuses Pacheco of using the funds as “slush fund” to support her lavish lifestyle.

Renner’s attorney details in the documents, “Sonny’s voracious appetite for Jeremy’s money has no end in sight.”

TMZ reports, Renner does not ask for a specific dollar amount to be reduced. However, the documents do indicate that Eva’s “reasonable needs” are $11,000 per month.

The documents also indicate that Renner wants to put his business managers in control over Eva’s account.

Last October, Pacheco accused Renner of abusing alcohol and cocaine. She also accused Renner of plotting to murder her and then commit suicide. Court documents also obtain by TMZ detail that Renner “put a gun in his mouth threatened to kill himself, and fired the gun into the ceiling while [his daughter] was asleep in her bedroom.”

Renner responded to those allegations in separate court documents claiming Pacheco is only looking for a payday. Renner also filed documents claiming he had been drug and alcohol tested for three months. All the tests came back negative.

He also hired a mental health specialist to monitor his visits with his daughter.

Not only did Renner take these steps in order to refute Pacheco’s claims, but he also accuses her of attempting to sabotage his career by making accusations against him when he is in the middle of promoting films.

At the time a representative for Renner stated, “The well-being of his daughter has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Renner is expected to reprise his role as Hawkeye in the announced Hawkeye series on Disney Plus. When the show was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last year, Renner detailed the gist of the show, “What I get to do in the show, ultimately is shepherd an amazing character to ultimately be a better version of me.”

He added, “The fiber of what Hawkeye is, at least what I think Hawkeye is, is a superhero without superpowers. And I get to teach someone else to be a superhero without superpowers.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the show would introduce Kate Bishop as well as explore more of Hawkeye’s time as Ronin, “Bringing Kate Bishop into the MCU and by the way we’ll explore more of his time as Ronin in this series.”

What do you make of Renner’s new request to reduce his child support payments?

