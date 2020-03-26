Artist Puts A Coronavirus Spin On Godzilla: King of the Monsters Poster

The Imaginative Hobbyist got creative with a Godzilla: King of the Monsters poster, putting a coronavirus spin on it.

He gave Godzilla N-95 mask and a can of Lysol as he fends of King Ghidorah and his deadly breath.

The Imaginative Hobbyist wrote, “Even the King of the Monsters is playing things safe.”

Take a look.

The Imaginative Hobbyist isn’t the only artist putting a coronavirus spin on iconic characters.

Boss Logic shared a number of posters as part of what he’s calling his Social Distance series. He mocked up posters from Stranger Things, Breaking Bad, The Wire, Mad Men, Modern Family, The Walking Dead, and The Mandalorian.

He would also share a number of posters from Marvel Cinematic Universe films including Iron Man 3, Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Deadpool 2.

Artist Gripless has also been creating some coronavirus-themed artwork. He reimagined the Teen Titans as the Quaranteen Titans.

What do you make of The Imaginative Hobbyist’s coronavirus inspired Godzilla: King of the Monsters poster? What other artists have you seen putting out fun coronavirus-inspired artwork?

