GameStop officially announced they would be instituting a door pick up policy at eligible stores following employee backlash during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter GameStop announced, “Beginning today, 3/22, we’ll be offering a contactless delivery service called [email protected] at all US store locations where state/local laws allow.”

While many outlets are reporting that GameStop shuttered their stores, that is simply untrue. Instead they are offering this [email protected] procedure, which allows customers to pick-up purchases at their physical locations.

GameStop CEO George Sherman explained in a statement:

“The process is simple – just go online via GameStop.com or the GameStop App to place your order and simply select the pick up option for your local store. Your order confirmation email will contain additional instructions, including a notice when your order is ready and the phone number of the store. Just call when you arrive and one of our associates will meet you at the door with your product.”

However you don’t have to order in advance either.

“If, for any reason, you were unable to order your products in advance and the product is in stock in the store, one of our associates can also assist you while you remain in your car. Credit Card chip and GameStop Gift Card transactions can be processed onsite.”

GameStop will also continue to offer delivery as well.

“Of course, you can also continue having items delivered to your doorstep also through GameStop.com or the GameStop mobile app.”

GameStop store hours have been changed. Gamestop announced they will be operational between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time.

They also announced they will not be accepting returns and exchanges while operating under their [email protected] protocols. They also suspended their product-trade-in service.

These changes come after GameStop had previously indicated in memo obtained by Kotaku that they would be operating as essential retail and should remain open despite any state or city lockdown orders.

The memo read in part, “Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home, we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time.”

It added, “We have received reports of local authorities visiting stores in an attempt to enforce closure despite our classification. Store Managers are approved to provide the document linked below to law enforcement as needed.”

Kotaku’s Jason Schreier details that the attached document “encourages police officers to call GameStop’s corporate headquarters if they have a problem with this policy.”

Not only was this memo leaked, but YouTuber Camelot331 leaked a GameStop conference call discussing the company’s plan on how to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, many of the store managers ask relevant questions about the safety of their teams and the public.

The corporate response to their concerns is repeatedly, “There are day by day discussions” about how to deal with situation going forward.

I’m on the side of the GameStop store managers and their employees.

They need to do what is right and put people before profit. Money isn’t worth lives.

