Evangeline Lilly Apologizes For Declaring Her Family Would Not Live Under Corona House Arrest

Ant-Man and The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly offered an apology after previously declaring she would not live under corona house arrest.

Earlier this month, Lilly took to Instagram where she declared her family would not be living under corona house arrest.

When asked by a fan, “No Corona House Arrest???”, Lilly responded, “Not for this family.”

In an engagement with another fan, Lilly would indicate that she’s currently living with her father who has stage four leukemia and that she is immune compromised as well. However, she also stated, “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect.”

As the conversation continued, Lilly added, “I’m having conversations daily with in my inner circle and am always considering and reconsidering my position. Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of respiratory flu. It’s unnerving.”

She added, “Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious – keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power, but gracious with each other as we try to navigate the unknown dangers of a modern, global world and power structure.”

Finally, to another fan, Lilly stated, “I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with. They do not add up to the all-out global lockdown, control, pandemonia and insanity we are experiencing. I hope that people will find their peace and sanity where you are soon.”

Following these statements, Lilly would seemingly be called out by X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner. In a live stream Turner stated, “Stay inside. Don’t be f****** stupid even if you count your freedom, I don’t know like what is it, over your health.”

She added, “I don’t give a f*** about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So, stay inside guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

sophie turner said fuck dumb people and she’s absolutely right! pic.twitter.com/vj2W4yBpLo — faith SUMMER DAY (@quinzcls) March 20, 2020

Now, Lilly has apologized for her previous comments.

Lilly once again took to Instagram. Before apologizing she did inform her fans she has been practicing social distancing and abiding by the directives from the authorities.

She wrote, “Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living.”

She continued, “At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing.”

Lilly then notes the directives changed and she complies, “Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY.”

She then apologized for her previous comments:

“I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.”

Lilly added, “My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.”

She continued, “I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all.”

She then noted she is heartened by how she sees people treating each other during the pandemic.

“At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this.”

Lilly finally concluded, “Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now.”

What do you make of Evangeline Lilly’s apology? Do you think she needed to apologize?

