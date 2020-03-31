CBS-owned Nickelodeon signaled their support for transgender people by stating they were “celebrating transgender people around the world.”

The television network known for broadcasting Spongebob Squarepants, Doug, The Rugrats, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora the Explore and more posted their message of support on Twitter.

It reads, “Today is International Trans Day of Visibility. We’re celebrating transgender people around the world and the courage it takes to live their truth.”

Today is International #TransDayOfVisibility 💕 We’re celebrating transgender people around the world and the courage it takes to live their truth #TDOV pic.twitter.com/u4gZsThwlB — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 31, 2020

They also shared the message on Instagram.

The message of support shouldn’t come as a surprise as Nickelodeon recently included a transgender character in Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, which was released to Netflix last year.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rocko’s Modern Life creator Joe Murray detailed that the 45-minute special was expected to be aired on Nickelodeon proper, but they ended up pitching it to Netflix instead.

“The original idea was that it was gonna be on Nickelodeon. I don’t want to second guess what was going on through the minds of Nickelodeon, but they did the Hey, Arnold! special and then the nostalgia aspect, I don’t think they felt like they were hitting as many viewers as they could have with the Hey, Arnold! special [in 2017] and I think that’s when they started saying, ‘I think there’s more viewers out there who maybe don’t watch Nickelodeon anymore. They’re out of the demographic, maybe we can find a way of reaching them.’ And that’s when they reached out to Netflix, and Netflix was excited about it, from what I hear.”

Most of the responses appear to be overwhelmingly negative.

Leave the kids alone! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 31, 2020

When being gay or trans is the main “personality” trait of people… stupid — gaylord from the hotel of hamster (@Ratz15466764) March 31, 2020

What the fuck Nickelodeon? What happened to you?

Promoting mental illness as a good thing? Stop. Wow. — Peter Liggett (@pliggett) March 31, 2020

But you’re a kids network — E H 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ (@am_daed) March 31, 2020

Good job supporting a mental illness — 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@ajax_88) March 31, 2020

Their “truth” is delusion. You’re a kids network. Delete this tweet. — Chris the Beast (@UtopianDusk) March 31, 2020

Are you kidding me? You are pushing gay conversion therapy and “born in the wrong body” ideology on vulnerable LGB youth? — Jaquan Justin (@jaquan_justin) March 31, 2020

You’re a KIDS PROGRAMME this is sick and DISGUSTING. — 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Dane🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Weasley2019) March 31, 2020

” We’re celebrating transgender people around the world and the courage it takes to live their truth” So, you’re promoting the fantasies of mentally ill people to children… Oh, wait. I forgot being trans is trendy nowadays. Who cares if it’s a mental disorder, right? — The EVAnalyst (@DarkDaej) March 31, 2020

There were a number of people who viewed the message as positive.

I have some transgender friends! They’re going to love this. 💖😁 — RingOfJules (@RingOfJules) March 31, 2020

EVERY NICKELODEON CHARACTER IS TRANS BUT ESPECIALLY HER pic.twitter.com/vMtp17gHix — 🌺Kylie🌺 (@BovineBonita) March 31, 2020

Nobody:

Billy Bob Joe/Karen Maga🇺🇸: sTaHp iNdOcTrInAtInG oUr kIdZ!!!11111 Nickaloden is evul!!!!

Anyways, stan Nickelodeon for supporting trans rights. It would be boring if everyone was cishet. — Scam “Donut” Poopkinson💙 (@WDonut04) March 31, 2020

What do you make of Nickelodeon’s message of support for transgender people?

