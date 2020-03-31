CBS-owned Nickelodeon signaled their support for transgender people by stating they were “celebrating transgender people around the world.”

The television network known for broadcasting Spongebob Squarepants, Doug, The Rugrats, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora the Explore and more posted their message of support on Twitter.

It reads, “Today is International Trans Day of Visibility. We’re celebrating transgender people around the world and the courage it takes to live their truth.”

They also shared the message on Instagram.

The message of support shouldn’t come as a surprise as Nickelodeon recently included a transgender character in Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, which was released to Netflix last year.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rocko’s Modern Life creator Joe Murray detailed that the 45-minute special was expected to be aired on Nickelodeon proper, but they ended up pitching it to Netflix instead.

“The original idea was that it was gonna be on Nickelodeon. I don’t want to second guess what was going on through the minds of Nickelodeon, but they did the Hey, Arnold! special and then the nostalgia aspect, I don’t think they felt like they were hitting as many viewers as they could have with the Hey, Arnold! special [in 2017] and I think that’s when they started saying, ‘I think there’s more viewers out there who maybe don’t watch Nickelodeon anymore. They’re out of the demographic, maybe we can find a way of reaching them.’ And that’s when they reached out to Netflix, and Netflix was excited about it, from what I hear.”

Most of the responses appear to be overwhelmingly negative.

There were a number of people who viewed the message as positive.

What do you make of Nickelodeon’s message of support for transgender people?

