Vagrant Queen writer Magdalene Visaggio recently decided to reimagine Star Wars by claiming that the story makes much more sense if Anakin Skywalker is an “incel.”

Visaggio wrote on Twitter, “Anakin is a young white guy who’s been told he’s special for half his life but now he’s 25 and sexually frustrated and angry that he isnt getting the recognition he thinks he deserves so he immediately falls under the sway of a nazi.”

Visaggios then adds, “honestly, if we look at him as an incel his whole arc makes so much more sense.”

Visaggio, who previously wrote at Marvel Comics and DC Comics, is just another writer in a long line of them that either did not watch the actual Star Wars films, did not comprehend them, or are actively trying to rewrite them so the films fit their own idiotic world view.

My guess is on the latter. As Itchy Bacca on Disney Star Wars Is Dumb details in his Phases of a Geeker Gate, Stage 2 reads:

“2. IP IS ABOUT TO UNDERGO REBOOT – or reimagining, or remake, or whatever term is fashionable at the time. The rebooted production will tout “firsts,” first female, first person of color, first LGBTQ+, etc., even if the IP has already had them before. They do this to contrast their new version as far more virtuous and progressive than the previous version, which they spent years or decades labeling as racist, sexist, misogynist, homophobic, etc.”

It appears Visaggio is definitely attempting to reimagine the Star Wars prequel films in a new vision.

Because any Star Wars fan knows, Anakin Skywalker is anything but an incel.

For those unfamiliar with the term, Urban Dictionary defines it as an “involuntarily celibate.” They explain, “A person who has a horrible personality and treats women like sexual objects and thinks his lack of sex life comes from being “ugly” when its really just his blatant sexism and terrible attitude.”

Anakin is not an involuntarily celibate. He marries Padme at the end of the Attack of the Clones. He definitely isn’t treating women horribly.

In Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Padme tells Anakin that she is pregnant and the child is Anakin’s.

Padme states, “Something wonderful has happened. Annie, I’m pregnant.” Skywalker responds, “That’s wonderful.” He adds, “This is a happy moment. The happiest moment of my life.”

To claim that he’s sexually frustrated and an incel is not true, and dare I call it a blatant lie in order to push a new narrative about the actual story of Star Wars.

Now, Anakin is lured to the Dark Side because he doesn’t feel like he’s getting the proper recognition from the Jedi after Palpatine appoints him to the Jedi Council. The Council does not grant Anakin the rank of Master.

Anakin tells Obi-Wan Kenobi that he believes that their refusal to not grant him the title of Master is “insulting.” However, his frustration at not receiving the proper recognition is overshadowed by his growing distrust of the Jedi as well as his fear for Padme and his children’s life.

Anakin explains his distrust to Obi-wan Kenobi when he asks him to spy on Palpatine. “You are asking me to do something against the Jedi Code. Against The Republic. Against a mentor and a friend. That’s what is out of place here.”

Despite his distrust of the Jedi, Anakin does take on the role of spying for the Jedi. He even informs Mace Windu that Palpatine is the Sith Lord. “He won’t give up his power. I’ve just learned a terrible truth, I think Chancellor Palpatine is a Sith Lord.” He adds, “Yes, the one we’ve been looking for.” He continues, “He knows the ways of the Force. He’s been trained to use the Dark Side.”

Anakin only embraces the Dark Side of the Force and becomes Palpatine’s apprentice on one condition that he helps him save Padme’s life.

Anakin tells Palpatine, “I will do whatever you ask.” He adds, “Just help me save Padme’s life. I can’t live without her.”

Palpatine then tells him, “To cheat death is a power only has achieved, but if we work together I know we can discover the secret.”

Skywalker then states, “I pledge myself to your teachings.”

Palpatine then knights him Darth Vader, “The Force is strong with you. A powerful Sith you will become. Henceforth you shall be known as Darth Vader.”

As you can tell by examining the actual Star Wars, Visaggio’s tweet and the thousands of people who liked and retweeted the idea that Anakin is an incel and turns to the Dark Side because of sexual frustration is a complete and utter lie. A lie which I believe was specifically created to radically alter how the actual story of Star Wars.

