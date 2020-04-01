Artist Imagines Zac Efron As Cyclops, Estelle as Storm, and Legion’s Rachel Keller as Jean Grey

Artist The Imaginative Hobbyist appears to have been on an X-Men kick as he imagined a number of actors as X-Men characters including Zac Efron as Cyclops.

The Imaginative Hobbyist first shared his mock-up of Zac Efron as Cyclops. He wrote, “Imagining Zac Efron as Cyclops from the X-Men.”

Take a look.

He would follow up his mock up of Efron as Cyclops with one of British singer and Steven Universe voice actor Estelle as Storm.

The Imaginative Hobbyist wrote, “Late night photoshop imagining Estelle into Storm from X-Men.”

Finally, he imagined Rachel Keller as Jean Grey.

The Imaginative Hobbyist captioned his mock-up, “Imagining what Rachel Keller could look like as Jean Grey from the X-Men, it would be nice to see her as a legit X-Men character in the MCU. I loved her as Syd on Legion.”

He had previously imagined Shia LaBeouf as Wolverine.

He captioned his mock-up writing, “You know sometimes when you cage the beast, the beast gets angry.”

The Imaginative Hobbyist added, “Honestly, the more I think about it the more I like the idea of Shia LaBeouf as the next Wolverine.”

As for when we might actually get to see live-action versions of the X-Men again, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige noted it would be a “very long time” back in April 2019. Not only did he note it would be a “very long time,” but he explained it might be at least longer than 5 years as they were still enacting their previous plan.

He explained, “It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set.”

He added, “So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where (the X-Men will appear) right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

What do you make of these mock-ups? Do you think they could take on these iconic X-Men roles? Who would you want to play Cyclops, Storm, and Jean Grey?

