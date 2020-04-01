The Umbrella Academy Actor Ellen Page Claims President Donald Trump Is “Destroying The World”

The Umbrella Academy Actor Ellen Page Claims President Donald Trump Is “Destroying The World”

The Umbrella Academy and X-Men actor Ellen Page took aim at President Donald Trump claiming that he’s “destroying the world” and “destroying the future.”

Page made the comments in an interview with Variety to promote her directorial debut alongside director Ian Daniel for the documentary, There’s Something in the Water, that will arrive on Netflix in the United States on Friday. It is currently available to stream on the platform globally.

Related: Umbrella Academy Actress Ellen Page Responds to Police Claims that Attack on Jussie Smollet is a Hoax

The documentary is inspired by Dalhousie University professor Ingrid R. G. Waldron’s book “There’s Something in the Water: Environmental Racism in Indigenous & Black Communities.”

Page describes environmental racism as “essentially the disproportionate placement of landfills, hazardous industry, et cetera, put next to indigenous and black and other marginalized communities.”

Speaking with Variety, Page takes shots at Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as President Donald Trump.

On Trudeau she states, “He’s not doing a very good job, particularly in regards to environmental issues that affect indigenous people, and very much supporting corporations that are invading the lands of indigenous people.”

She added, “Despite declaring a climate emergency, [he] continues to support these corporations. That’s incredibly unfortunate. I most certainly hope that changes.”

Related: Joker Actor Joaquin Phoenix Arrested At Jane Fonda’s Climate Change Protest

She was much more dire in her comments about President Donald Trump. She stated, “It’s devastating. It’s destroying the world. It’s destroying the future. It’s happening right now. Again, it’s disproportionately affecting marginalized people in the United States, Canada and in so many places in the world.”

She added, “It’s mind-blowing to me that those with power and influence and significant wealth wouldn’t want to do everything they could to stop this.”

Ellen Page Targets Chris Pratt for Attending “Infamously Anti-LGBTQ” Chuch

Page’s other Netflix series The Umbrella Academy is currently in post production as noted by show creator Steve Blackman. Filming for the second season ended last November. Page plays Vanya Hargreeves.

What do you make of Page’s recent comments? Do you plan on checking out her documentary about “environmental racism?”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)