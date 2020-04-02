Crunchyroll Announces Spring Simulcast Titles Including Tsugumomo2 And Six Others

Crunchyroll announced their full line-up for the spring simulcast line-up that includes Tsugumomo2 and six other shows.

You can see all seven shows and their official descriptions from Crunchyroll below.

Tsugumomo2

When “ordinary boy” Kazuya Kagami meets the beautiful tsukumogami Kiriha, his life gets turned upside-down. As a “Taboo Child” who draws the supernatural towards him, he receives orders from the God of the Land, Kukuri, to become an exorcist and defeat these evil forces. And so, he and Kiriha do battle.

To find out information on these supernatural beings, Kazuya and his friends set up a counselor’s club at school. But behind the typical-seeming troubles he hears about, he uncovers a major plot to target Kukuri…

In addition to the sadistic-yet-beautiful tsukumogami Kiriha, the situation draws other girls to Kazuya to join the fray!

Part two of the hot-girl-packed lusty supernatural school comedy now begins!

Tsugumomo2 arrives on April 5, 2020 at 7:00 AM PT.

SING “YESTERDAY” FOR ME

Kei Toume’s eighteen-year youth ensemble classic gets its long-awaited animated adaptation.

A story of love and humanity, following four boys and girls trying to live their best lives through hardship and turmoil, in a small town on a private rail line just outside of Shinjuku. Minor misunderstandings lead to big complications, and their various feelings become entangled.

A story of daily life lived 49% looking back, 51% looking forward.

SING “YESTERDAY” FOR ME arrives on April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM PT.

Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash

Jashin-chan looks back on the day Hanazono Yurine summoned her. So long as Yurine lives, Jashin-chan can’t return to Hell. So Jashin-chan writes Yurine’s name in her “Death NOT” and swears that she’s finally going to land that dropkick on Yurine.

Meanwhile, a former subordinate of Pekola and Poporon, Pino, shows up. Pekola is overjoyed believing God has finally sent someone to bring her home; however, in Pino’s hand is a weapon…

Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash arrives on April 6, 2020 at 8:30 AM PT.

Princess Connect! Re: Dive

In the beautiful land of Astraea where a gentle breeze blows, a young man named Yuuki awakens with no memory of his past.

There he encounters a guide who has sworn to care for him—Kokkoro, a lovely swordswoman who’s always feeling peckish—Pecorine, and a cat-eared sorceress with a prickly attitude—Karyl. Led by fate, these four come together to form the “Gourmet Guild.”

And so their adventure begins…

Princess Connect! Re: Dive arrives on April 6, 2020 at 9:30 AM PT.

MAJOR SECOND Season 2

One day, we’re going to make the strongest battery ever!” Based on the promise to reunite with Hikaru again, Daigo has moved on to Fuurin Academy Middle School. Daigo is the captain for the baseball club, but with all the older students gone, the team is all girls, including Mutsuko. With a group of peculiar newcomers, the new Fuurin Academy baseball club is off to a new start!

How strong are these baseball girls?! It’s the beginning of the “middle school chapter” of the endlessly passionate baseball tale!

MAJOR SECOND Season 2 arrives on April 4, 2020 at 4:00 AM PT.

IDOLiSH7 Second BEAT!

After competing against TRIGGER at the BLACK OR WHITE and winning, IDOLiSH7 takes a new step forward. Having strengthened their presence, the group is given a regular TV show and the chance to further increase their fame. However, as their range of activity expands, so too do the responsibilities and expectations. Meanwhile, top idols Re:vale who they performed alongside present the image of a professional entertainer. The desire to make someone smile, to make them happy–How should they act in order to achieve these goals? Each member faces the question on his own…

IDOLiSH7 Second BEAT! arrives on April 5, 2020 at 7:30 PT.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Wealthy heiress Katarina Claes is hit in the head with a rock and recovers the memories of her past life.

It turns out the world she lives in is the world of the game Fortune Lover, an otome game she was obsessed with in her past life… but she’s been cast as the villain character who tries to foil the protagonist’s romances!

The best ending the game has for Katarina is exile, and the worst, death! She’ll have to find a way to avoid triggering the flags of doom, and make her own happy future!

The misunderstanding-based screwball love comedy now begins!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! arrives on April 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM PT.

