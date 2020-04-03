After Marvel Comics artist Carlos Gomez revealed his new redesign for America Chavez and it was subsequently described as “oversexualized” a couple of artists gave the character a bunny twist.
Related: Carlos Gomez Reveals His Final America Chavez Design – “Fans” Deem It “Oversexualized”
Image170’s Bunny Suit Redesign
Twitter user and artist Image170 shared their rendition of America Chavez wearing a Playboy bunny inspired America costume.
Image170 shared their design writing, “Chavez America getting into the Easter spirit! Not to mention showing what Carlos Gomez gave her.”
The design even takes a cheeky shot at the Avengers: Endgame “That’s America’s Ass” joke.
America says, “Sorry Cap, But this is America’s Ass!”
Take a look.
Chavez America getting into the Easter spirit! Not to mention showing what @nemafronspain gave her.#MARVEL #marvelcomics #ComicArt pic.twitter.com/pQEnA8lNYN
— Image incorporated (comissions open) (@Image170) April 3, 2020
And here’s a better look.
Related: Frank Cho Reveals Hilarious Spider-Man and Mary Jane Cover!
Image170 also shared a non-bunny suit sketch in the manner of Frank Cho’s wheat cakes sketches.
America Chavez sketch inspired by the talented @_CarlosArtist_ #marvelcomics #comicartist #mangaart pic.twitter.com/lieg6AAFSN
— Image incorporated (comissions open) (@Image170) March 31, 2020
Here’s a good look:
Armaron’s Reverse Bunny Suit Design
Another artist also shared their own rendition of America Chavez in a reverse bunny suit.
Artist Armaron wrote, “Here’s my take on America Chavez in a US Flag themed Reverse Bunny Suit. Which is a Style at this time!”
Related: Artist Reimagines Marvel Comics’ Snowflake With “Traditional 90’s Superheroine Look”
Here’s my take on America Chavez in a US FLAG themed Reverse Bunny Suit. Which is a style at this time! @Image170 #AmericaChavez #MARVEL pic.twitter.com/qz6vHE18IE
— Armaron (@Armaron1) April 3, 2020
Here’s a better look.
What do you make of these bunny-suit inspired America Chavez designs?