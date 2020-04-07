Mace Windu is one of the most recognizable Jedi in the Star Wars universe. The character first debuted in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace as an influential member of the Jedi High Council during the waning years of the Galactic Republic.

But before he became a Jedi Master and member of the Jedi High Council, he was a youngling and padawan like other Jedi.

Windu was born on the planet Haruun Kal and was soon sent off to be trained as a Jedi due to his affinity with the Force.

As a youngling he learned to construct his lightsaber under the guidance of Professor Huyang.

After constructing his amethyst-colored lightsaber, Windu would ascend to the rank of padawan and train under Jedi Master Cyslin Myr.

In one mission, Myr and Windu track down a Jedi heretic named Drooz who is exploiting the people of the planet Mathas, convincing them to hand over all their possessions with the promise of fulfilling their desires and wishes.

Windu and Myr apprehend Drooz and decide to bring him before a court of law to face justice.

Before the onset of The Clone Wars, Windu led a team of Jedi to the planet Oosalon in the Outer Rim in order to subdue the terrorist known as Guattako the Grim.

Windu allowed himself to get captured and his lightsaber to be destroyed in order for the terrorist’s followers to lead him to their leader.

Once in front of Guattako, Windu was able to ascertain the location of a number of captured children and defeated Guattako in one on one combat.

In the events leading up to The Clone Wars, Windu was doubtful about the return of the Sith, but used the full resources of the Jedi Order in order to ascertain the veracity of Qui-Gon Jinn’s claims about their return. Claims that would be proven true after Jinn was killed by Darth Maul.

Windu also initially balked at the idea that Anakin Skywalker was the prophesized chosen one, initially joining the rest of the council in declining to train the young Skywalker as a Jedi.

At the Battle of Geonosis, the beginning of The Clone Wars, Windu led the Jedi Order in rescuing Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Padme from Count Dooku. In the ensuing battle, Windu beheaded Jango Fett.

Following the Battle of Geonosis, Windu become a General in the army of the Galactic Republic and primarily lead the Republic’s war effort from the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

However, he would also lead forays into the field. He led a mission on Hissrich, oversaw the liberation of the Twi’lek homeworld Ryloth, defeated the Separatists at the Battle of Malastare, and successfully defended Dantooine among others.

After Anakin Skywalker informed Windu that Chancellor Palpatine was a Sith Lord, he led a group of Jedi to confront the Chancellor and ensure he would give up his emergency war time powers.

A battle ensued with Palpatine slaying all but Windu. Windu would seemingly defeat Palpatine, but Skywalker intervened chopping off his arm.

Palpatine would then kill him with a massive does of Force Lightning that sent him plummeting to the surface of Coruscant.

While Windu’s life might have ended, his stories before and during The Clone Wars are still being chronicled.

