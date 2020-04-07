Luis Alfonso Mendoza, the Latin American voice actor best known for providing the Latin dub voices for Dragon Ball’s Son Gohan, Bleach’s Kon, and Leonardo in the 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Cartoon, has died in Mexico after reportedly being shot by a tenant renting one of his studios.

According to Spanish media reports, Mendoza was murdered “in an apparent dispute over a property agreement” in the Mexico City neighborhood of Portales.

According to one witness, a man who was renting artistic studio space from Mendoza refused to leave the property, and when confronted by Mendoza, responded by shooting the voice actor.

The suspected perpetrator also killed Mendoza’s wife and brother-in-law before he “attempted suicide with a shot to the head, but failed and was transferred in serious condition to ‘Hospital de Xoco.’”

Among those who expressed sadness over this news were Mendoza’s fellow Spanish Dragon Ball voice actors, including Mario Castañeda (Goku) and both of Krillin’s voice actors, Eduardo “Lalo” Garza and Rossy Aguirre:

Apenas hace un par de días nos reíamos con mi look de náufrago, y hoy ya no estás Luis Alfonso… Que alguien me lo explique…! Afortunadamente te quedas en el corazón con tu risa y tus bromas y los recuerdos de tantos años… Ayer fue un día triste… — Mario C Castañeda P. (@ccp_mario) March 1, 2020

Amigos, desgraciadamente es cierto. Es horrible dar este tipo de información y yo soy la persona menos indicada para hacerlo, pero efectivamente hoy falleció mi querido Luis Alfonso Mendoza, gran actor de doblaje. Se nos fue otro grande. DEP. pic.twitter.com/qkJ0OFEeyE — Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) March 1, 2020

Hasta siempre mi querido amigo Luis Alfonso Mendoza…tu luz seguirá brillando en el firmamento junto con tu esposa Lulú…y tu talento se queda con nosotros para siempre. DEP. pic.twitter.com/ZbL5hJkLXs — Rossy Aguirre (@rossyaguirredob) March 1, 2020

Toei Animation, the studio behind Dragon Ball, also remembered the voice actor.

Rest In Peace Luis Alfonso Mendoza, a wonderful Spanish voice actor who lent his amazing voice to many fantastic characters, including our beloved Gohan. Thank you Luis for everything. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/I3ZUorLEUq — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 2, 2020

A compilation highlighting Mendoza’s extensive and prolific career can be seen below:

