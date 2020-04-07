Rick and Morty writer and Dimension 20 voice actor Siobhan Thompson took to Twitter to express her hatred of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after it was announced he was moved to intensive care following a positive diagnosis for coronavirus.

Siobhan Thompson Compares Boris Johnson to Ebenezer Scrooge

Thompson took to Twitter (Archive link: https://archive.li/OeHVE) where she initially wrote, “Boris Johnson to be visited in hospital by three ghosts of people who died unnecessarily because of his cuts to NHS funding.”

It’s an obvious reference to Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, where Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by his former business partner Jacob Marley and details that he has a single chance to avoid his fate, that of wandering the earth in heavy chains attached to money boxes due to his life of greed. Scrooge also receives visits from the Ghost of Christmas Past, Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

In the visit from the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Scrooge is faced with seeing his own legacy in the form of a neglected grave and a tombstone bearing his name.

After receiving these visits Scrooge changes his life and begins treating those around him with kindness, charity, and compassion.

Thompson Wishes Pain on Johnson

Siobhan would follow up her reference to Dickens by writing, “The c*** deserves every blunt needle he’ll get.”

One user confronted Thompson saying, “This is gross. Wishing death on anyone, no matter your political views, is extremely questionable. Take a look at yourself. You wouldn’t look at someone in the street and wish death upon them. At least I hope you wouldn’t.”

She responded writing, “Maybe if they hadn’t cut school funding you’d have better reading comprehension.”

The implication is that she’s not wishing death on Johnson, but merely extreme pain at the point of numerous blunt needles.

It’s also safe to assume that she hopes Johnson will have a change of heart like Scrooge after receiving these visits.

Boris Johnson’s Health

As for Boris Johnson, the BBC reports his condition has “worsened.”

A statement from 10 Downing Street read, “The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.”

It continued, “Over the course of [Monday] afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

The statement added, “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Johnson previously tweeted on April 6th, “Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.

He added, “I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

I'd like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

Johnson has not been put on a ventilator according to the BBC.

What do you make of Thompson’s comments?

