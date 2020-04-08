Thanks to a fan’s efforts to help supply Toronto area hospitals, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds inducted a new member into the X-Force, Razer!

Over the weekend Reynolds put out a personal request for aid in order to supply hospitals in Toronto in need of supplies. On Twitter, the actor implored that fans donate items for Toronto medical staff.

Reynolds requested his fans to help provide 68 boxes of N95 masks, 13,500 surgical masks, 13,500 gloves, and 1,350 chemo gowns. He wrote, “People who help Hayley get this critical PPE gear will get something awesome from me. I’ll send you personalized videos. I’ll sign whatever you want. I’ll send Deadpool Bobbleheads and/or movie memorabilia.

Read @wick_22’s message below. But first… People who help Hayley get this critical PPE gear will get something awesome from me. I’ll send you personalized videos. I’ll sign whatever you want. I’ll send Deadpool Bobbleheads and/or movie memorabilia. https://t.co/RxwPWFt8CW — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 6, 2020

The actor then took it to the next level and even offered to sign Green Lantern items for fans. When he mentions the Green Lantern you know that Reynolds isn’t playing around.

Maybe you’re a sick son of a bitch and want me to sign some Green Lantern shit. Well guess what? I’ll sign that too, you sick son of a bitch. I’ll even raise your children as if they were my own – which trust me, you do NOT want. Any help will be rewarded generously. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 6, 2020

He would also mention that his followers can help their local hospitals who might need personal protective gear for their healthcare workers.

Or maybe you can do something for a local hospital in your own area. Personal protective gear (PPE) is essential. And healthcare workers simply don’t have it. These are the days. These are the helpers. Let’s help the helpers. And let’s get through this. 🇨🇦 Thank you! — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 6, 2020

A fan by the name of Min-Liang Tan, who also appears to be a FedEx worker given his outfit informed Reynolds that 10,000 surgical masks were en route to Canada.

He then requested if he could join the X-Force and explained his code name as well as his superpowers which include gaming, staying at home, and eating cheetos.

Hey @VancityReynolds @wick_22 , 10K surgical masks are enroute to Canada via @FedEx – tracking says it should arrive by Thur AM. PS: Can I join the X-Force now? My superhero nick is @Razer and my superpowers are gaming, staying at home and eating cheetos. pic.twitter.com/coAqNb5ROV — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) April 7, 2020

Ryan Reynolds replied back to Tan that yes he was now a part of X-Force and asked if he knew how to skydive; of course a reference to Peter skydiving with the team in Deadpool 2.

Reynolds wrote, “You’re 100 percent on the X-Force team. Do you know how to skydive?”

You’re 100 percent on the X-Force team. Do you know how to skydive? https://t.co/3TfJLzovfp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 7, 2020

Since the outbreak Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, who have a history of working to help charities and causes, have been working overtime to help a number of organizations and people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reynolds surprised Toronto based organization Sick Kids by doing a virtual visit and taking questions from the youngsters who were stuck in patient rooms all over the hospital. He spoke on a variety of subjects with the kids including Pikachu, pizza, as well as his own three daughters:

.@VancityReynolds surprised SickKids patients today with a virtual visit! Ryan joined our daily call-in show—broadcast to patient rooms across the hospital. He chatted with patients about Pikachu, his 3 daughters & his love of thin-crust pizza. Thank you Ryan, for spreading joy. pic.twitter.com/7HFdHKmZHa — SickKids Foundation (@sickkids) March 30, 2020

This hasn’t been the only thing he’s done to help out during the crisis. Reynolds announced that his company Aviation Gin would donate 30% of their proceeds to help bartenders who, due to the lack of foot traffic because of the pandemic, are suffering without work.

Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we’ll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders – who REALLY miss you btw. Visit https://t.co/elT2zrCgE0 #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/77tVacDGBM — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2020

Seven days later Aviation announced that the program was being extended to Reynolds’ home country, Canada, in order to help struggling bartenders up north:

Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively also donated $1 million to North American food banks.

Ryan Reynolds hasn’t been the only actor reaching out to help their local hospital systems with supplies and other aid. Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger last week donated a million dollars of masks and other supplies to a hospital in order to help combat the spread of Coronavirus.

While other celebrities choose to do their part by singing songs, off key, Schwarzenegger took a more proactive approach in doing his part to help combat the spread of the deadly virus.

In the video you can see Schwarzenegger go in person to where the supplies were delivered to inspect that the correct items were sent to the hospital.

Arnold Schwarzenegger ( @schwarzenegger ) just donated $1,000,000 in masks and protective gear to hospital workers. pic.twitter.com/fSlOYWLYM8 — attn (@attn) April 1, 2020

He also explains how a week prior he and his team ordered the supplies: “A week ago, we went and ordered a million dollars worth of masks and protective gear for our nurses and for our doctors and our medical workers here in the hospitals around Los Angeles.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes on to explain that he was at the hospital to make sure what was ordered was indeed shipped. He stated, “And now I’m here to check out if, in fact, they got here and if the right masks got here. All of this here is part of the shipment right here to this hospital. And then here, let’s check it out, because we never trust anything, and make sure…”

Then the actor opens a box to confirm that indeed the correct masks were sent as ordered. He said, “The 95 mask. That’s exactly what everyone is looking for. It keeps them healthy, fit and alive. Mission Accomplished. Now I want you to see Brian, who was our contact here at the hospital. He was a fantastic coordinator. He made sure that these masks get here on time.

Then he thanks the hospital coordinator, “Thank you very much, Brian.” To which Brian replied: “Yes, Sir. It was my pleasure”

In a reply to the post, Arnold asked others to help out and donate to make sure healthcare workers were able to get the supplies they needed to help fight off the Coronavirus pandemic.

If you are able, I really recommend giving a few dollars to help get more masks to our healthcare heroes: https://t.co/Q93K6yn2Ko — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 1, 2020

This hasn’t been the only thing Schwarzenegger has done since the outbreak began. He’s been actively updating his social media accounts with videos and photos of his two donkeys.

The donkeys have become so popular that he had a T-shirt designed and is selling them with all proceeds going to After School All Stars. Schwarzenegger explains the organization aims “to provide food for the families we serve while schools are closed.”

It’s great to see people step up and do their parts to help their local hospitals and workers who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

