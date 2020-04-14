Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune actor Dave Bautista opened fire on President Donald Trump, gifting the President a new title of “delusional wannabe dictator.”

Bautista’s comments came after President Trump’s recent press conference and a combative back and forth with a journalist.

The Dune actor wrote on Twitter, “He literally can’t give one honest intelligent answer. Insults is all he’s got.”

He then added, “He’s such a delusional wannabe dictator! #FakePresident.”

The video Bautista shared from Josh Marshall, the founder of Talking Points Memo, shows a clip of CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid claiming President Donald Trump did not prepare the country properly for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Reid states, “The argument is that you bought yourself time and you didn’t use it to prepare hospitals, you didn’t use it to ramp up testing. Right now there are nearly 20 million people unemployed…”

President Trump responds, “You are so disgraceful. It’s so disgraceful the way you said that. Listen, I just went over it. I just went over it. Nobody thought we should do it, and when we did it.”

He continued, “Look we did a lot. You know you are a fake. You know that. Your whole network, the way you cover it is a fake. And most of you, and not all of you, but the people are wise to you, and that’s why you have a lower approval rating than you have ever had before times probably three.”

He then added, “I could have kept it open. And I could have done what some countries are doing. They are getting beat up pretty badly. I could have kept it open. I thought of keeping it open because nobody has ever heard of closing down a county let alone the United States of America. But if I would have done that, we would have had hundreds of thousands of people that would have been dead. We’ve done this right.”

Bautista would go on to call President Trump a disgrace and continued to refer to him as #FakePresident and also added #DictatorTrump.

He wrote, “Sounds like he’s desperate to save lives in his state. Also sounds like you’re getting off on him having to “call and beg”.”

Bautista then questioned, “In a time of crisis shouldn’t you support state’s to save American lives instead of feeding your ego? You’re such a disgrace. #FakePresident #DictatorTrump.”

Dave Bautista for his part, like many others in Hollywood, has a history of targeting President Trump on social media. Back in March the actor compared President Trump to Back to the Future villain Biff Tannen. He also described the President’s supporters as “brain dead morons.”

Bautista wrote, “We’ve all had too much of Biff’s shit! Except the brain dead morons who continue to support him without a logical thought in their minds of why they actually support him.”

He added, “Anyway… don’t get me started on President Dumb-Dumb.”

This isn’t new to Bautista who often rails against President Trump. Back in January, Bautista slammed President Trump calling him a “scumbag” then giving him the middle finger emoji on Twitter.

Throughout 2019 Bautista would express his displeasure with President Trump calling him a “disgrace to everything this country is.”

As mentioned, Bautista isn’t the only actor who has expressed their opinion about President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Alec Baldwin recently made colorful remarks when it came to African Americans who vote for President Donald Trump. He described them as “mentally ill.”

This is the White House press secretary.

Batman and Spider-Man actor Michael Keaton also posted that President Trump needs to “get out of the way.”

The Umbrella Academy actress Ellen Page has also claimed that President Trump’s current policies in regards to the environment are “destroying the world” and “destroying the future.”

Bautista’s current project, Dune, is slated for a December 18, 2020 release date. The film stars Timothee Chalamet, Spider-Man’s Zendaya, Aquaman’s Jason Momoa and Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac.

