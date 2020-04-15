Former Assassin’s Creed Director Patrice Désilets on Post-Brotherhood Titles: “They’re No Fun”

Patrice Désilets, the former Assassin’s Creed creative director responsible for Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed II, and Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood recently opened up about his feelings towards the games in the franchise published following his departure, stating that he personally found the games to be “no fun.”

In an interview for the May issue of Xbox Magazine, later picked up by video game news outlet Respawn First, Désilets expressed his disappointment towards the post-Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood titles, noting how he found “no fun, no pleasure” in playing Assassin’s Creed III.

He stated, “I don’t really have an opinion because I didn’t really play the series [after Brotherhood]. Look, I tried Assassin’s Creed III for two hours, and then I realised that I was working instead of just playing, and so I said, ‘You know what? I’m having no fun, no pleasure, so I better quit.'”

He added, “Since then, and I say this with a smile, but I shield myself against this question.”

Désilets also knows that many fans want to know his opinion on the series, but he has recognized that he can’t give an opinion if he “didn’t play them” while also acknowledging that “it’s Ubisoft’s game and it can do whatever it wants with the series.”

He explains, “Everybody wants to know what I think about those games, right? But I didn’t play them, because I can’t… they’re no fun [to me].”

“You have to understand, it’s Ubisoft’s game and it can do whatever it wants with the series. I don’t mind,” concludes Désilets.

Assassin’s Creed II and Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood remain the highest rated games in the series on review aggregate site Metacritic, both among critics and fans, while subsequent games in the franchise have seen a steady drop in general reception.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is the only game that stands out among fan reactions in games following Brotherhood. It’s the only other game to receive a User Score above 8. It has an 8.1 User Score for PlayStation 3.

In contrast Assassin’s Creed III has a 6.9 User Score, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has a 6.2 User Score, and Assassin’s Creed Origins has a 7.2 User Score, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate has a 6.9 User Score, and Assassin’s Creed Unity has a 5.1 User Score.

