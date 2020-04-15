Gary Buechler of Nerdrotic reviews HBO’s Westworld Season 3 Episode 5 “Genre.”

Buechler begins his review describing the show as “basic.”

He elaborates, “It’s turned into basic, b****, woke television.”

Watch the rest of his review below:

Westworld Season 3 Episode 6 is titled “Decoherence.”

Check out the promo below:

Westworld airs on HBO on Sundays at 9 PM ET. Season 3 stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, and Simon Quarterman.

