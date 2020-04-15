Gary Buechler of Nerdrotic reviews HBO’s Westworld Season 3 Episode 5 “Genre.”
Buechler begins his review describing the show as “basic.”
He elaborates, “It’s turned into basic, b****, woke television.”
Watch the rest of his review below:
Westworld Season 3 Episode 6 is titled “Decoherence.”
Check out the promo below:
Westworld airs on HBO on Sundays at 9 PM ET. Season 3 stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, and Simon Quarterman.
