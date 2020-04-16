Comedian Ricky Gervais Puts Celebrities On Blast For Whining About Quarantine

Comedian Ricky Gervais blasted celebrities complaining about being quarantined in their mansions during the ongoing pandemic.

Gervais put his fellow celebrities while promoting his upcoming second season of After Life in an interview with Britian’s The Sun.

Gervais didn’t call out any of his fellow celebrities by name, but he still had some strong words for those who have been complaining about lockdowns that have been instituted in many countries.

Gervais began by first applauding healthcare workers, “After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters.”

He continued, “These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessy.”

He then put his fellow celebrities on blast, “But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

While he put his fellow celebrities on blast, Gervais did jokingly explain how the quarantine has affected him, “I didn’t go out much anyway, and there’s always too much booze in the house. It’s always been the 6pm watershed for as long as I remember. Obviously, I am looking at the watch.”

Not only did Gervais speak about the quarantine, but in talking about After Life Season 2, he noted he’s already preparing to receive a ton of complaining.

Gervais says, “I think sometimes I get labelled ‘controversial comedian’. Well, what they mean is honest comedian.”

He continues, “Every stand-up I’ve done, every series I have done, there have been ten different people complaining. Well, thousands of people. Everyone thinks their complaint is the worst thing.”

He goes on to detail one complaint he faced about an Anne Frank joke, “I did one stand-up in New York and did an Anne Frank routine. I got a complaint and I said, ‘Well you got the jokes about famine, cancer and Aids? And you knew I was kidding then, so you must know I’m kidding now?’. And they went, ‘Oh yeah’.”

He also relays another one about food allergies:

“I did a routine about nut allergies and one woman said, ‘You should never joke about food allergies’. And I said, ‘I joke about the Holocaust and you’re telling me I should never joke about food allergies?’. And she said, ‘Yes, but the Holocaust didn’t kill children’.”

As for the show Gervais says “everything is up for grabs, it’s how we do it.”

He elaborates, “I have always said there’s never a subject that you shouldn’t talk about or joke about. It just depends what the joke is. And people get offended when they mistake the subject of the joke with the actual target.”

While Gervais was already a rather well-known and popular comedian, he’s star has shot even higher over the last few months by being very vocal about the disconnect of the people in the entertainment industry with your average Joe.

At the Golden Globes, Gervais ripped into his fellow celebrities about using their status as actors and directors and Hollywood executives to lecture people while they are schmoozing it up with people like Harvey Weinstein.

The comedian was also accused of transphobia after he tweeted a number of jokes mocking men who exploit transgender identity.

Those awful biological women can never understand what it must be like for you becoming a lovely lady so late in life. They take their girly privileges for granted. Winning at female sports and having their own toilets. Well, enough is enough. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 20, 2019

Many other comedians have made similar jokes in the past. For example the long-running Comedy Central show South Park focused an entire episode on the subject with Eric Cartman abusing the identity in order to have his school provide a private restroom for him.

What do you think of Gervais’ comments? Is he on point? Let me know your thoughts!

