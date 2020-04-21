Dragon Ball Super Voice Actress Jamie Marchi Claims Anti-Quarantine Protestors Hope “There Will Be School Shootings Again” In Order to “Sell More Guns”

Dragon Ball Super Voice Actress Jamie Marchi Claims Anti-Quarantine Protestors Hope “There Will Be School Shootings Again” In Order to “Sell More Guns”

Dragon Ball Super and A Certain Scientific Railgun voice actress Jamie Marchi recently claimed that Americans protesting their states’ quarantine laws in the face of the coronavirus pandemic wish for the social distancing restrictions to be lifted “so there will be school shootings again” in the hopes that “they can sell more guns.”

On April 16th, Vox reporter Aaron Rupar shared a recent clip of Dr. Oz discussing the prospect of ‘re-opening’ the United States with the anchor of The Sean Hannity Show, conservative political commentator Sean Hannity.

Related: Vic Mignogna Files Lawsuit Against Funimation, Jamie Marchi, Monica Rial, Ronald Toye for $1 Million

Rupar highlighted a statement from Oz arguing that “the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality” and that it “ might be a tradeoff some folks would consider.”

DR OZ: “Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality. Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but … that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/aifMeKTsIv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2020

Rupar’s tweet was in turn retweeted by prominent feminist and social justice theory Twitter account ‘feminist next door’, who described the clip as being “new from the I deserve my guns more than kids deserve to live crowd.”

New from the I deserve my guns more than kids deserve to live crowd. https://t.co/31u4k9ixZC — feminist next door (@emrazz) April 17, 2020

Feminist next door’s retweet prompted Marchi to respond with a bizarre anti-gun argument that the protestors only wanted the restrictions lifted so that “there will be school shootings again,” which would in turn lead to them selling “more guns”:

They need the kids back in school, so there will be school shootings again! That way they can sell more guns! — Jam𝒾ℯ Marchi (@marchimark) April 17, 2020

Related: Dragon Ball Super: Broly Voice Actor Vic Mignogna Responds to New Allegation: “There are Always Two Sides to Every Story”

In response to criticism that her remark may have been in poor taste, Marchi claimed that the criticism came because she is a woman.

She states, “Everything I say is offensive to most of these trolls. I’m not shutting up because they’re shedding snowflakes everywhere.”

FREE SPEECH.. as long as no one ever might think it’s offensive. I’m a woman. Everything I say is offensive to most of these trolls. I’m not shutting up because they’re shedding snowflakes everywhere. — Jam𝒾ℯ Marchi (@marchimark) April 20, 2020

What do you make of Marchi’s comments?

(Visited 2,185 times, 2,185 visits today)