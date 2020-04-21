Thor Actor Tessa Thompson Doesn’t Want To Work With “A Bunch Of White People” And “A Bunch of Men”

Thor: Ragnarok actor Tessa Thompson stated she didn’t want to work with “a bunch of white people” and a “bunch of men.”

YouTuber MechaRandom brought Thompson’s comments to our attention in her recent video.

Thompson’s comments were made in November 2018 while at the European premiere of Creed II. As reported by The Independent, Thompson told the Press Association, “I don’t want to show up on set and just see a bunch of white people, no offence.”

She added, “And I don’t want to work in the company of a bunch of men. No offence.”

Thompson continued, “I want to see work that really looks like the world in which we live. There are lots of people of colour, look around. It’s also really exciting not just what we put on screen, but also to work on productions that are inclusive.”

“I want to show up on set and have it look like the world I walk around in every day, which is full of women, and people of colour, and folk with disabilities. I want to make content that feels like that both on camera and off it,” Thompson stated.

While discussing her role as Bianca Taylor in Creed, Thompson stated, “I hope we get to a space where there is so much content where women are just what we are which is multifaceted and dynamic so it’s not noteworthy when one appears in a film.”

What’s really interesting about Thompson’s comments is that it doesn’t appear that she actually practices what she preaches.

Since her comments in 2018, Thompson has starred in Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International, Lady and the Tramp, Sylvie’s Love, and Westworld Season 3. All feature white people and men.

Avengers: Endgame featured a number of white actors and men including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson and Tom Holland. The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Men in Black: International also featured a number of white actors and men including Chris Hemsworth, Liam Neeson, and Rafe Spall. The movie was written by Matthew Hollaway and Art Macum.

Lady and the Tramp was directed by Charlie Bean and written by Andrew Bujalski. The film stars Justin Theroux, Sam Elliot, Clancy Brown, and James Bentley.

In Sylvie’s Love, Thompson stars with a number of men including Nnamdi Asomugha, Tone Bell, Alano Miller, Regé-Jean Page, Lance Reddick, John Magar, and Ron Funches.

Finally, Westworld Season 3 also features a number of men including Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Jimmi Simpson, Ptolemy Slocum, and Leonardo Nam.

As MechaRandom also points out, Disney’s Executive Chairman and former CEO is Bob Iger and the head of Marvel Studios is Kevin Feige.

MechaRandom notes that Thompson just like Brie Larson, Natalie Portman, and other Hollywood types “like to talk down to the rest of us from their little ivory towers and say some of the most non-self-aware things.”

