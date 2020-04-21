Yen Press announced a brand new manga title, I’m A Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl’s Pet.

The series is written by Nozomi Ginyoku with artwork by Taro Shinonome and Yanomitsuki. It is rated ‘M’ for mature readers.

Here’s the official description:

“A comedic fantasy manga based on the popular light novel series. In this new adventure, a knight finds himself reincarnated as a behemoth, one of the most powerful monsters in the world, and when he meets a beautiful elf girl, he’s ready to fight at her side. Problem is, a baby behemoth looks an awful lot like…a housecat?!”

Yen Press made the announcement on Twitter that the first volume of the series was available to purchase both digitally in print.

I was a proud knight, but now I’m an elf girl’s pet? You’ve got to be kitten me! I’m a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl’s Pet, Vol. 1 (manga) is available now! pic.twitter.com/DC7RkE3isv — Yen Press (@yenpress) April 21, 2020

Yen Press will also be publishing the original light novel series for I’m a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl’s Pet this summer under their Yen On imprint.

As of this writing the first volume is already in the top 700 Fantasy Manga books on Amazon.

