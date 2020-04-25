Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz Continue to Get Into Shape for The Batman During Coronavirus Shutdowns

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz Continue to Get Into Shape for The Batman During Coronavirus Shutdowns

Superhero roles aren’t your average ones. They require a lot of work just to get into shape and look the part. That’s made even harder by the quarantines and social distancing enacted because of coronavirus.

Stars of The Batman Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson are giving the people a better idea of their regimens and the shape they have to be in amid the indefinite shutdown on the filming of Matt Reeves’ take on the Dark Knight.

Related – Rumor: New Batman Plot Details Claim Penguin is “Written As A Good Guy”

First up, Pattinson was spotted jogging to maintain a lean physique he is going for in his effort to pull off the playboy by day, avenging Caped Crusader by night.

See the photos below:

Pattinson was apperently spotted today on a jog. Definitely going for a more leaner Batman #TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/kwTqOCik1d — BATSOURCE 🦇 (@Bat_Source) April 24, 2020

Pattinson received some flak from fans for being unable to bulk up for his part. Now it appears bulk isn’t exactly in the cards the way it was for Ben Affleck.

Honestly, it might not make much difference. By the looks of the Batsuit in the set photos from months back, the bulkiness of the armor should make up for any physical shortcomings.

On the other side of the coin, Zoe Kravitz talked to Vanity Fair about how her training is going. She said she had to get her head in the game and so she works out five times a week while staying in contact with Reeves and her trainer:

“Yeah. So I mean, it’s not like the studio called and said, “Don’t get fat, bitch.” But I had been training now for maybe four or five months and the first couple weeks that I self-quarantined, I remember texting the director, I texted Matt and I was like, We might have to make the cat suit a few sizes bigger when this is over. So I quickly decided to get my shit together and I’ve been working out virtually with my trainer David Higgins five days a week.”

The process has given her structure, Kravitz adds, and helps her mentally:

“And it’s actually been really great because it’s been giving me some kind of structure because I do it at the same time and it also makes the weekends feel like a weekend because I don’t workout on the weekends and it gives me just, oh, it’s a different kind of a day. So it’s actually been really great just for my mental health. And kind of foods, kind of the only thing that I have, food and wine bringing me joy right now. So I’m definitely eating whatever the [f**k] I want. But yeah, try to stay in decent shape so I don’t have to start from scratch.”

Related – Eiza González: Losing the Part of Catwoman in The Batman Was “Heartbreaking”

As far as Kravitz’s Catwoman costume leaks tell us it is biker chic with a jacket. Other recent spoilers say she helps out Batman and Jim Gordon – who are unraveling a mystery with The Riddler at the center of it – but looks out for herself in the end.

A date for resuming production on The Batman hasn’t been decided on but the film was pushed to October 1st, 2021, to account for the economic shutdowns.

(Visited 60 times, 60 visits today)