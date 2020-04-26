Alinity Declares She Will ‘Self Impose’ A 3 Day Suspension For “Nip Slip”

Twitch streamer Alinity received a 24 hour suspension after she flashed one of her boobs while adjusting her top.

Twitch issued the suspension on April 25th, following the incident on April 24th that caused a social media uproar with the clip being widely shared by Keemstar.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to react, as the clip went viral. Users piled on, expecting that Alinity wouldn’t be disciplined at all.

Keemstar tweeted, “Alinity throws cats stream, no ban. Flashes tits on stream no ban….”

A user named Ari Gameplays replied that she was banned twice for 30 days each, simply for showing cleavage and sitting in her chair.

I was banned 2 times for 1 month each for only using cleavage while playing sitting 😂 — Ari Gameplays 💖 (@arigameplays) April 25, 2020

Alinity would respond to Keemstar on one occasion.

Ok for one, I am suspended. Second, there’s absolutely no proof I have ever been involved with anyone at Twitch – Because it is not true. PLEASE SHOW THE PROOF give me names! I am dying to see what fake conversations you photoshop this time. https://t.co/OzoWKNb7CV — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) April 26, 2020

She also seems to be taking the suspension in stride.

I’m getting a suspension YES! Our hard work finally paid off good job guys pic.twitter.com/dNomMydQ8E — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) April 26, 2020

In fact, following the issuance of her 24 hours suspension, Alinity took to Twitter to declare that she believes the suspension isn’t “long enough.”

She added, “I’m actually trying to get it extended to 3 days.”

24 hours. Not long enough.

I’m actually trying to get it extended to 3 days. — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) April 26, 2020

She then declared that she would self-impose a 3-day suspension.

Yeah I’m gonna self impose 3 days we cool — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) April 26, 2020

The goal might be obvious for Alinity. Try and rebuild a reputation marred in controversy.

She seems to think that by petitioning Twitch to extend her ban unsuccessfully, and then “self imposing” will do just that.

However, some people believe this is a PR move on the streamer’s part.

Why did you purposefully lift your bra in the first place, this is all weird and seems like an “any publicity is good publicity” situation, we’re you stating to feel irrelevant? — Steven (@Ste_AFR) April 26, 2020

It’s possible Alinity might try and follow in Amouranth’s footsteps last September. Following a 3-day ban, Amouranth saw her subscriber count increase by over 410,000 new followers.

Amouranth claimed that her ban caused her to become “more relevant that everything I’ve ever done combined.”

It’s literally impossible to predict what will blow up on the internet. This banning drama has made me more relevant that everything I’ve ever done combined. LSF for the MVP. pic.twitter.com/uXj2IdP0le — Amouranth 😈 @Patreon (@Amouranth) September 13, 2019

However, those subscriber numbers would be seemingly shortlived as Dexerto reports Amouranth would lose over 300,000 subscribers by the beginning of November 2019.

It’s doubtful that this will change many minds who have been following Alinity for a time, although it’s possible it might introduce people to her, who might not have ever heard of her before.

So how does this work? You ask to be banned? @Twitch doesn’t see the multiple times you have broken the T&Cs and YOU ask to be banned? Twitch, honestly, get a grip. It’s getting embarrassing now. — Nurgik (@Nurgik) April 26, 2020

What this situation does highlight is how inconsistently Twitch handles enforcement of its TOS with certain creators.

It remains to be seen how both Twitch and Alinity will be viewed going forward.

What do you make of Alinity’s 24-hour suspension and subsequent 3-day self-imposed ban?

