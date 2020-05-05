Xena and Kill Bill Stuntwoman Zoe Bell Creates Fight Video with Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, and More

It’s the stuntpeople behind the scenes that make actors in action movies look badass. One of those, actress and stuntwoman Zoe Bell, doubled for some of the biggest stars of our time.

From Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson to Florence Pugh and Lucy Lawless, she has some serious contacts and rallied the troops for a five-minute fight video she called the BOSS BITCH FIGHT CHALLENGE.

The video starts with Bell bored sitting at home and then sparking a chain reaction of punching and kicking right into everyone’s camera phone, beginning with Lucy Lawless (whom Bell doubled for on Xena), Drew Barrymore, and Juliette Lewis.

“Here it is……! Kicking lockdown boredom with some of the coolest! Ladies, you are all my [heroes],” wrote Bell in the caption. And, yes, here it is (below).

Clips were filmed at each woman’s home and then cut together. Every blow transitions to the next shot until the loop closes with one last appearance from Bell and a tease for next week.

This is the list of names in order of appearance: Zoe Bell, Lucy Lawless, Tara Macken, Drew Barrymore, Juliette Lewis, Tamiki Brownlee, Rosario Dawson, Amy Johnston, Cameron Diaz, Kim Murphy, Daniela Ruah, Michaela McAllister, Kaitlin Olsen, Lauren Mary Kim, Florence Pugh, Julia Butters, Angela Meryl, Sarah Irwin, Daryl Hannah, Sophia Di Martino, Tracie Thoms, Shauna Duggins, Zoe Saldana, Ming Qiu, Renee Goldsberry, Rosie Perez, Lilly Aspell, Thandie Newton, Mel Stubbs, Jessie Graff, Monique Ganderton, Halle Berry, Heidi Moneymaker, Scarlett Johansson, Dayna Grant, Margot Robbie, and Renae Moneymaker.

Scottish singer KT Tunstall (“Black Horse and the Cherry Tree,” “Suddenly I See”) makes a cameo at the end, wanting in on whatever next week brings. She also wrote the song used in the video, “The Healer.”

Bell’s video is garnering comparisons to Gal Gadot’s video of her and other celebs singing “Imagine,” except no singing, and viewers gave it better feedback.

Far from a new idea in the era of TikTok, fight videos like the BOSS BITCH CHALLENGE are gaining traction. Wrestler Chris Jericho took part in one on an episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT last week.

Taking place during the sketch segment “The Bubbly Bunch,” Jericho’s “Manitoba Melee” followed the same structure as the BOSS BITCH CHALLENGE – featuring celebrities Corey Taylor, lead singer of Stone Sour, and Lou Ferrigno armed with a taser.

It also includes Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith. The Manitoba Melee beat Bell’s challenge at going viral by a few days. Watch it here:

Who did it better? Comment below.

