Toonami Announces Return Of My Hero Academia’s Season 4 English Dub

Toonami Announces Return Of My Hero Academia’s Season 4 English Dub

Toonami announced the return of My Hero Academia Season 4’s English dub.

The dubbed version of My Hero Academia Season 4 was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, in mid-April Funimation detailed they had been working remotely with their voice actors and audio engineers to work on the dubbed episode. They announced that the dubbed version of Episode 84 would arrive on April 12th.

Pssst… My Hero Academia dub fans. We’ve got some Plus Ultra news for you. Episode 84 will launch dubbed SUNDAY! 🙌🏽 Find out how we made it happen: https://t.co/auLdOIHD2a pic.twitter.com/DdKJCcqJXU — Funimation (@FUNimation) April 10, 2020

They then announced on April 25 that dubs for My Hero Academia Episode 85 and Black Clover Episode 124 would be arriving on April 26th.

Ready for more exciting dub from home news?! The dubs for episode 85 of My Hero Academia and episode 124 of Black Clover are coming THIS SUNDAY! 🙌 PLUS new dub episodes of Nekopara and Asteroid in Love next week. Read more: https://t.co/QsQiBTSUz6 pic.twitter.com/eU2sanqC65 — Funimation (@FUNimation) April 25, 2020

Now Toonami, in a Facebook post revealed the dub of Episode 86 will premiere on May 16th.

They wrote, “Heads up, My Hero fans! Due to everything going on, this week’s episode of My Hero Academia will be a re-run of episode 85 this Saturday night at midnight.”

They added, “But don’t worry! Episode 86 will premiere next Saturday. Plus, Toonami’s serving up a whole action-packed lineup this and every Saturday night from midnight to 3a!”

The subtitled version for Episode 86 titled “Let it Flow! School Festival” originally premiered on March 21, 2020. It’s available to stream on Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll.

Here’s the official description:

“Izuku rushes back to the school festival after his encounter with Gentleman and La Brava, but will he make it in time for his performance?”

Here’s a clip from the episode:

Are you looking forward to checking out the dubbed version of My Hero Academia’s Episode 86?

(Visited 137 times, 137 visits today)