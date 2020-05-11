New Inuyasha Anime Film In The Works

A new Inuyasha anime film is in the works from Sunrise titled Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

The story, set in feudal Japan, follows the half-demon twin daughters of Sesshomaru, Towa and Setsuna, as they go on a journey across time with Inuyasha.

The twins are separated during a forest fire. While attempting to find her younger sister, Towa enters a mysterious tunnel that transports her to modern-day Japan where she is found raid saided by Kagome Hirugashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

After a decade, the tunnel is reopened and Towa is able to reunite with Setsuna, now a demon slayer working for Kohaku. However, the reunion doesn’t go as planned. Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her sister.

Towa and Setsuna will also be joined Inuyasha’s other daughter with Kagome, Moroha, as the three adventure between the two eras and attempt to regain their missing past.

The series sees Inuyasha creator Rumiko Takahashi join the production team as character designer. She stated, “The three heroines are beautifully designed. I am looking forward to their adventures.”

She is joined by director Teruo Sato, screenplay writer Katsuyuki Sumisawa, and animated character designer Yoshihito Hishinuma.

The film will be distributed by VIZ Media in North America and Latin America.

VIZ Media’s Chief Marketing Officer Brad Woods stated, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce the acquisition of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. The Inuyasha universe has been a true pinnacle when it comes to delighting fans of all generations and we’re seeing that now, two decades later, with original Inuyasha episodes streaming on Netflix and Hulu. We’re excited for fans to revisit this magical world created by the iconic Rumiko Takahashi.”

Takahashi began Inuyasha in 1996 and the manga series was serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday until 2008. The series has been collected in 56 tankōbon volumes by Shogakukan. The manga was eventually adapted into an anime series by Sunrise and first aired in October 2000. The series would continue airing new episodes until September 2004.

A second series titled Inuyasha: The Final Act would air in October 2009 and concluded after 26 episodes in March 2019. The series has also spawned four feature films, and an OVA as well as video games and a light novel.

The manga, the two anime series, and movies are currently licensed by VIZ Media for distribution in North America.

Are you looking forward to this new Inuyasha film?

