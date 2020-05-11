Star Wars legend Mark Hamill took to Twitter to urge fans to vote for Joe Biden for President of the United States of America.

The actor, who makes no secret of his political views, said he didn’t believe he had to tell people who to vote for in the upcoming presidential election.

Hamill’s comments come as the former Vice President and Senator from Delaware stands accused of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade.

Quote tweeting Joe Biden, Hamill wrote, “I can’t believe I have to say this, but please vote for Joe Biden.”

I can’t believe I have to say this, but please vote for @JoeBiden. https://t.co/fdEpcXYDJ6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2020

Related: Mark Hamill Describes Ivanka Trump as “Fraud” After Her Star Wars Inspired Tweet

Hamill previously indicated he would have supported Bernie Sanders if he had won the Democratic Party’s nomination. Hamill wrote, “Thank you Bernie Sanders. You have had my enthusiastic vote had you prevailed.”

He added, “Grateful for all you have contributed to the future of this nation & for graciously putting country first.”

Thank you @BernieSanders. You would have had my enthusiastic vote had you prevailed. Grateful for all you have contributed to the future of this nation & for graciously putting country first.#UnitedWeWin https://t.co/t8q150oDgC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 8, 2020

In a subsequent tweet he seconded Bernie Sanders’ comments in call for voters to unite behind Joe Biden.

Hamill wrote, “Couldn’t agree more. Thank you Bernie Sanders for uniting ALL voters in the most important election in modern history.”

He added, “Let’s learn from 2016: if you stay home or vote 3rd Party it’s a vote for 4 more years of the Sociopath in Chief.”

Couldn’t agree more. Thank you @BernieSanders for uniting ALL voters in the most important election in modern history. Let’s learn from 2016: if you stay home or vote #3rdParty it’s a vote for 4 more years of the #SociopathInChief.#UnitedWeWIN #Biden2020 https://t.co/ZIssdl1yEB — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 13, 2020

Related: Star Wars and Batman Legend Mark Hamill Calls for Replacing President Trump’s Hollywood Star

Hamill had also previously called on supporters of both Biden and Sanders to unite in the general election.

Please let this be the Sanders/Biden supporters when the nominee is chosen.#UnitedWeWin https://t.co/5FACGJMx19 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 6, 2020

Hamill is no stranger to professing his political beliefs on social media. He routinely shares his dislike of President Donald Trump.

Recently he described President Trump as “The Snake.”

Related: Hollywood Elite Including Willem Dafoe, Joaquin Phoenix, and Adam Driver Pen Letter Calling For “Radical Transformation” Of Society

He’s also mocked The President for his handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Panel for panel, no comic-strip captures the toxic depravity of the Trump Administration quite like “This Modern World.” It can’t be easy to satirize self-parody, but @tomtomorrow does so with a deadpan glee that’s simultaneously hilarious, insightful & tragic. #PulitzerWorthy pic.twitter.com/Vir3itjua0 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 7, 2020

Mark Hamill isn’t the only member of the Star Wars family who has taken issue with Donald Trump.

Actress Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in Disney’s sequel trilogy, stated that “every sane person” should have an issue with President Donald Trump.

Related: Star Wars Actor Daisy Ridley: “Every Sane Person” Has an Issue With President Donald Trump

Ridley stated, “Everyone is annoyed with [Boris Johnson]. Everyone has an issue with Trump – every sane person anyway.”

Solo director Ron Howard also revealed what Hollywood think about President Trump explaining they believe he is a “self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US.”

In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest,morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US https://t.co/Ep8ggvquMY — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2020

What do you think of Hamill’s plea for voters to choose Joe Biden in November?

(Visited 1,468 times, 75 visits today)