Disney Announces New Release Date For New Mutants With New Poster

Disney announced a new release date for New Mutants with a brand new poster.

The film has been delayed on numerous occasions, the most recent being the ongoing pandemic that had theaters shutdown across the globe.

Hopes that the film would be getting a release in the near future were raised when an Amazon listing indicated the film was made available for pre-order. However, those hopes would be dashed when the listing was taken down with a message that read, “Our agreements with the content provider don’t allow purchases of this title at this time.”

However, the film does have a theatrical release date now. That release date is August 28th.

The official New Mutants Twitter account shared the new release date and a poster simply saying, “we’re back.”

While the film seemed like it would be indefinitely delayed, director Josh Boone recently discussed the film’s many delays and its production with Entertainment Weekly. He debunked rumors that while the film was still in production at 20th Century Fox that there were reshoots.

He explained, “Everybody said we did reshoots! We’ve never done reshoots.”

He added, “And I’ll tell you this: if there hadn’t been a merger, I’m sure we would’ve done reshoots the same way every movie does pickups.”

“We didn’t even do that because by the time the merger was done and everything was settled, everybody’s older,” Boone elaborated.

However, a year after the merger between Disney and Fox completed, Boone did indicate that he got a call from Disney to complete the film and do reshoots. He described how he reacted when he received the call, ““When they called me right before I went to go make The Stand and said, ‘Would you come finish the movie?’ I said, ‘I would f—in’ love to come finish the movie!’”

In fact, apparently the film wasn’t actually completed and that’s why the film kept getting delayed. Boone explained, “In the editing, we were probably 75 percent done.”

But Boone did come back and finish it up. He stated, “We came back and finished it up. It took a couple months, and it was nice to be able to come back. Knate [Lee], my co-writer, and I, we hadn’t seen it in a year. We did a bunch of things here and there that we hadn’t thought about or noticed a year before.”

As for what you can expect from New Mutants, Maisie Williams who plays Wolfsbane detailed, “I think the nature of a bunch of teenagers being trapped at a facility, all with individual powers which they don’t know how to use yet or even summon, that lends itself really well to suspense and scary cuts.”

Are you looking forward to New Mutants?

