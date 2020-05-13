YouTuber That Star Wars Girl and Cosplayer Wanderlust Luca Accused Of Racism Over Starfire Cosplay

YouTuber That Star Wars Girl and cosplayer Wanderlust Luca were accused of being racists over a Starfire cosplay.

Wanderlust Luca, a self-described amateur cosplayer from the Netherlands recently shared her Starfire cosplay to Instagram.

In her first post she wrote, “Starfire from Teen Titans. This cosplay is a little different from most of my League cosplays. Hope you like me cosplaying something else.”

She would go on to share a number of other photos of her in her Starfire cosplay.

The photos drew the attention of YouTuber That Star Wars Girl who shared them to Twitter writing, “When cosplayers do it better than the studios can…”

She added, “Btw this girl is awesome! Been following her on insta for a while now & she absolutely nails it every time.”

When cosplayers do it better than the studios can… btw this girl is awesome! Been following her on insta for a while now & she absolutely nails it every time🙌🔥 #Starfire pic.twitter.com/JU4orvQdXa — thatstarwarsgirl77 (@thatstarwarsgrl) May 11, 2020

For that both That Star Wars Girl and Wanderlust Luca were attacked as racists.

Twitter user @jceygar would describe them in multiple tweets as racists.

she put on a bought wig and costume then posed for pictures. that is not difficult. she’s also racist, move. i do not care what you have to say pic.twitter.com/XtPBmARQhd — 𝙙𝙮𝙖𝙣𝙣 ⋆˚* (@jceygar) May 12, 2020

Another Twitter user would also describe That Star Wars Girl, Wanderlust Luca, and That Star Wars Girl’s followers as racists.

I know the racism is frying what little brains you had but Kory doesn’t wear her suit 24/7 and dctv Kory hasn’t even got her suit. Titans has many faults but its suits aren’t one of them so I doubt they put her in a cheap suit got from Amazon — Baby Yoda love bot 💜⚡ (@Iris_West_Allen) May 12, 2020

The show got the character right. Ye are just dumb racist bitches who think teen titans Starfire is the only starfire — Baby Yoda love bot 💜⚡ (@Iris_West_Allen) May 13, 2020

Twitter user @Kryptony would also accuse That Star Wars Girl of being a racist writing, “Do it better because she’s not black? Star fire is orange, not white. Racist.”

Do it better because she’s not black? Star fire is orange, not white. Racist. — Kryptony (@Kryptony3) May 11, 2020

Others also added to the accusations.

just say you hate black people and go pic.twitter.com/HzIWM0Ukmw — justin (@cageddwitch) May 12, 2020

One person even accused Wanderlust Luca of donning black face.

This is black face — Something Offensive👌😊💃 (@notaracistok) May 12, 2020

That Star Wars Girl would do a video documenting a number of people calling her and Wanderlust Luca racist for the cosplay and subsequent tweet praising it.

H0eS bE cRaZy!!!! Exposing this RACIST insanity pic.twitter.com/fNBrgLZnRW — thatstarwarsgirl77 (@thatstarwarsgrl) May 12, 2020

Wanderlust Luca also detailed stated that she was accused of racism for liking a tweet from a person that preferred her Starfire cosplay to the designs seen in DC Universe’s Titans show.

Yeah they came for me too cause someone said they preferred me over the Netflix starfire. I liked that comment cause I took it as a compliment and now I’m a racist for it eventho the comment didn’t even mention race 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Luca (@Wanderlustluca) May 12, 2020

Here’s the tweet in question.

^the star fire we deserved vs the starfire we got pic.twitter.com/j9xUlmXsZv — Selena (@UmbraSelena) May 9, 2020

And rest assured people were accusing UmbraSelana and Wanderlust Luca of racism.

someone is racist — satan (@lovelydeadeyes) May 10, 2020

you were laughing about racists jokes in the replies we can see the deleted tweets baby — babs (@ddlmonamour) May 10, 2020

girl the tweet is literally racist and putting down the actress what the fuck — arooj (@korysanakin) May 10, 2020

Maybe stop liking hateful or racist tweets — Dickkory/wingnut super fan(folesnation272) (@DickkoryF) May 10, 2020

Not racist yet you like this post pic.twitter.com/SK43SSpDMy — AllEliteWresUK (@AllEliteWresUK) May 10, 2020

That Star Wars Girl would address the situation with a video on YouTube.

What do you think of Wanderlust Luca’s Starfire cosplay and That Star Wars Girl’s comments?

