Chris Hemsworth’s latest Netflix film Extraction has been labeled “problematic” and Islamophobic with people calling for a boycott of the film.

Twitter user @Armasfilm led the charge creating a thread explaining why she believes the film, written by Joe Russo, directed by Sam Hargrave, and starring Hemsworth and David Harbour, is Islamophobic and problematic.

@ArmasFilm begins the thread claiming that Hemsworth portrays the white saviour trope because he plays a mercenary hired to save an international crime lord’s son.

@ArmasFilm blames Hemsworth for the inclusion of this trope as well as what she describes as “promoting problematic themes” because he is an executive producer of the film.

She specifically takes issue with the film’s poster because it solely focuses on Hemsworth’s character and does not leave “room for the brown actors to be showcased.”

She goes on to claim the film “enforces the racist notion that all brown people are the same” because actors who are from India and Iran play citizens of Bangladesh.

She then takes issue with how the film’s villains look claiming its Islamophobic because “many of the brown actors portray the villains of the film” and that “Bangladesh holds one of the largest and most devout Muslim populations.”

In a bizarre twist, @Armasfilm personally goes after Hemsworth specifically because he “seemed careless about disrupting the civilians’ daily lives while filming.”

What makes this bizarre is that she shows a video of people with their cell phones out recording Hemsworth and trying to get a photo with him. She also uses quotes from him saying how much he loved filming those scenes and how much he loved the location and the people.

In fact in one of the clips Hemsworth describes the people’s reaction to each scene being cut, “After every take (when the director) called ‘cut’, there was a loud cheer. We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive to their daily lives, it was so good. People were so positive. I have huge appreciation to that.”

Nevertheless @ArmasFilm continues her attack against Hemsworth. She specifically points to his past involvement in 12 Strong claiming the film “glorifies US military intervention in Afghanistan and vilifies Muslims once again.”

She would then accuse him of culture appropriation.

As for David Harbour’s crime, he’s starring in the film which she describes as a “white savior film.”

She then tells people to boycott the film saying, “Don’t watch Extraction when it comes out.”

She would go on to claim that she wasn’t trying to cancel Hemsworth despite calling for a boycott, accusing him of racism and Islamophobia.

Then in another bizarre moment she claims that hating on celebrities is pointless.

YouTuber Mr. H Reviews would respond to the thread, “Honestly, you can just predict this stuff now, can’t ya? You just know this is going to happen. You just know it. Utter ridiculous.”

Extraction has received fairly positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has a 68% Tomatometer rating from critics and a 70% Audience Score.

The film has a 56 Metascore from critics and a 6.3 User Score on Metacritic.

Extraction is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo and artist Fernando León González. It is currently available to watch on Netflix.

The film stars Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, Rudhraksh Jaiswal as Ovi Mahajan, David Harbour as Gaspar, and Pankaj Tripathi as Ovi Mahajan Sr.

Netflix described the film:

“Chris Hemsworth plays a black market mercenary who accepts the most deadly of his career. You’ll be knocked out by the unrelenting action and mind-blowing hand-to-hand combat acclaimed stuntman Sam Hargrave packs his directorial debut with.”

What do you make of @Armasfilm’s accusations against Chris Hemsworth and Extraction?

(Visited 498 times, 545 visits today)