Man Who Claimed Orcs Are Racist Wants More Racism in The Witcher TRPG

Monkey’s Paw Games creator Nicholas Masyk wants more racism in The Witcher TRPG after claiming orcs are racist.

Masyk was one of the antagonists of the recent orcs are racist controversy and made repeated comments like “point out racism isn’t “the REAL” racism” you unseasoned saltines, and the language of racial otherness and oppression being used to describe non-human fantasy characters/races isn’t an accident.”

Being able to identify and call out racist portrayals makes you racist. In much the same way as diagnosing a disease makes you actually a pathogen. Or being able to name a bird by its song actually makes you a bird, and not a human who can name a thing without being a thing. — Jason, the Okayest Painter (@OkayBlogJason) April 26, 2020

Masyk would continue writing, “orcs aren’t human, so it’s okay to use dehumanizing/othering/racist language to describe them as subhuman’ is the same line that 6Fs used to justify using that same language on REAL people. ‘they aren’t human so it’s okay. they’re ‘savage.’ they’re ‘other.'”

“orcs aren’t human, so it’s okay to use dehumanizing/othering/racist language to describe them as subhuman” is the same line that 6Fs used to justify using that same language on REAL people.

“they aren’t human so it’s okay. they’re ‘savage.’ they’re ‘other.'” — Monkey’s Paw Games (@nicholasmasyk) April 26, 2020

He went on to write, “If you think it’s still okay in two thousand and twenty to justify race science, biological determinism and dehumanizing/degrading language to describe nonhuman fantasy species, or use racial tension as a plot point: give me a heads-up so I can ridicule you before I block you.”

I’m so fucking tired of having to spell this out for yall dirty-legged thin-lips. maybe if your entire personality didn’t revolve around being smug and contrary you’d be capable of more than a surface level understanding of literally anything. — Monkey’s Paw Games (@nicholasmasyk) April 26, 2020

if you think it’s still okay in two thousand and twenty to justify race science, biological determinism and dehumanizing/degrading language to describe nonhuman fantasy species, or use racial tension as a plot point: give me a heads-up so I can ridicule you before I block you. — Monkey’s Paw Games (@nicholasmasyk) April 26, 2020

He would then write, “I think the language used to describe fantasy orcs is the same language used to dehumanize black ppl.”

it’s the same attempted gotcha every time, too. “oh, you think The Blacks share the same qualities as fantasy orcs? that makes you R A C I S T 🤪🤪🤪 like, no, you fucking herb, I think the language used to describe fantasy orcs is the same language used to dehumanize black ppl. — Monkey’s Paw Games (@nicholasmasyk) April 26, 2020

Now, Masyk is claiming he wants more racism in R. Talsorian Games’ The Witcher TRPG written by Cody Pondsmith and Lisa Pondsmith.

Masyk’s recent comments come after Twitter user @ammourazz shared a photo from The Witcher TRPG revealing a chart that shows how certain races are viewed within The Witcher franchise.

So I opened this book and I found a uhhh…. ummm… racism chart? pic.twitter.com/5E609BPS6t — Amr Ammourazz (@ammourazz) May 14, 2020

For fans unfamiliar with The Witcher series, the series examines themes of racism not based on characters’ skin color, but on their species and other features. In fact, conflicts between species, humans, and non-humans can seen as a metaphor for racism in the series. For example, Geralt of Rivia is quite often discriminated against because he is a mutant.

Netflix’s The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich succinctly explains, “The Witcher is REALLY interesting when it comes to depicting racism because it’s about species, not skin color.”

She adds, “What makes characters “other” is the shape of their ears, height, etc. In the books, no one pays attention to skin color. In the series… no one does either. Period.”

– The Witcher is REALLY interesting when it comes to depicting racism because it’s about species, not skin color. What makes characters “other” is the shape of their ears, height, etc. In the books, no one pays attention to skin color. In the series… no one does either. Period. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 26, 2019

Masyk would respond to this chart writing, “I feel like these games don’t lean into the racial hatred ENOUGH. If we’re finna talk about how much I’m hated in the north for being an elf, I want to know the degree for which I’m hated. This game has a 30-step flowchart for hitting someone with a sword, I want one for racism.”

I feel like these games don’t lean into the racial hatred ENOUGH. If we’re finna talk about how much I’m hated in the north for being an elf, I want to know the degree for which I’m hated. This game has a 30-step flowchart for hitting someone with a sword, I want one for racism. — Monkey’s Paw Games (@nicholasmasyk) May 14, 2020

Masyk would then ask, “Why is it fantastic racism is SO NECESSARY to have a game that feels gritty & real but every game like this spends less time on the impact of that racism than inventory management?”

How much am I hated for being an elf in the north? Is it a “I can’t catch a cab/people can’t pronounce my name” sort of racism? Are they burning upside down crosses on my lawn? Do the local constabulary stop & frisk me? Am I prevented from buying property in nice neighborhoods? — Monkey’s Paw Games (@nicholasmasyk) May 14, 2020

When me & my elf friends have a BBQ is there a Witcher calling bylaw to make noise complaints? Why is it fantastic racism is SO NECESSARY to have a game that feels gritty & real but every game like this spends less time on the impact of that racism than inventory management? — Monkey’s Paw Games (@nicholasmasyk) May 14, 2020

Twitter user @Ammourazz would respond indicating that there is indeed a chart detailing how characters are treated based on certain markers they can obtain such as Equal, Tolerated, Feared, and Hated.

I hate to break it to you…

They actually give mechanical guidelines right above the chart pic.twitter.com/8vvTq83hbU — Amr Ammourazz (@ammourazz) May 14, 2020

After advocating for leaning more into the racism of the game, the conversation turned towards the creators of the game, Cody Pondsmith and Lisa Pondsmith.

As the discussion continued forward it not only turned into a rediculous complaint about factors of racism, later proven to be in the game but then devolved into some shots against Table Top RPG legend Mike Podsmith’s Son, who was part of the two-man design team of the game.

Twitter user @Ammourazz would share a photo featuring the writers’ names.

He would go on to point out that R. Talsorian Games was founded by Mike Pondsmith, the creator of Cyberpunk 2020, Mekton, and Castle Falkenstein and that Lisa is his wife and Cody is his son.

This is Mike’s company and that’s his spouse and kid apparently meaning a black person was half the design team and just… not what I expected when I went to the front cover after that chart — Amr Ammourazz (@ammourazz) May 14, 2020

Monkey’s Paw would respond to this referencing a meme popularized by Issa Rae.

*deep, heavy, negro spiritual sigh* — Monkey’s Paw Games (@nicholasmasyk) May 14, 2020

Others in the conversation would take issue with Pondsmith and his family due to a section of the rulebook for Cyberpunk 2020 describing the future of America in the roleplaying game.

Their conversation appears to insinuate that Pondsmith by writing this rulebook and his family, by association to him, are likely to be racist.

Just saw this on my TL and honestly not surprised. M*ke Pondsmith is well liked by reactionaries and fascists and his cyberpunk setting is considered prophetic in those spaces. I mean he wrote the following ffs. The folks around him are probably be alike in many ways. pic.twitter.com/TEmr8cJnvO — Briana Starlight (@Brianastar88) May 14, 2020

I for one would like diversity to lead to anarchy but my idea of anarchy and this one couldn’t be more different 🤣 — Monkey’s Paw Games (@nicholasmasyk) May 14, 2020

Wow yeah that’s…. consistent — Amr Ammourazz (@ammourazz) May 14, 2020

Marginalized doesn’t always mean “for the marginalized” — Briana Starlight (@Brianastar88) May 14, 2020

YouTuber Comix Division stated, “I find this really f***ing amusing because presumably this is a white woman telling a black man how he should think.”

He continues, “So there is thing called agency, maybe you’ve heard of it? It’s something that everybody has including black people. Basically what it means they can figure out on their own what’s best for them.”

“And in this particular instance it means that Mike Pondsmith is free to create his roleplaying game the way he sees fit. Without you telling him what is best for his own f***ing RPG. And god forbid that Mike’s agency comes into conflict with your ideological views,” Comix Division concludes.

The entire conversation is an example of how elements of progressive nerd culture either don’t know or understand elements of franchises they wish to co-opt.

For example, the universe of The Witcher as mentioned earlier, deals with themes of xenophobia, racism, classism, and an overreaching oligarchy that breaks people; while pointing at the other as the true cause of their problems, which in turn drives the hate for non-humans.

For those who champion beliefs that are supposed to address all of this, it’s shocking that they’re so dense. The Brotherhood alone in that universe as well as the genocide of the elven people should have been enough to signal the intent of the overall story.

As for their comments on Mike Pondsmith and his family, it’s nothing new. In June 2019, RockPaperShotgun published an opinion piece on CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, which is based on Pondsmith’s Cyberpunk tabletop roleplaying game.

In the op-ed they took issue with a group of gangsters found within the game called the VooDoo Boys and how they talked and were portrayed as violent gangsters. RockPaperShotgun writer Matt Cox would declare that due to this portrayal it made him “increasingly concerned about Cyberpunk’s handling of non-white cultures.”

Pondsmith would eventually respond to the article on Reddit and its criticism of the VooDoo Boys. He wrote, “The original Voodoo Boys were a scathing commentary on cultural appropriation. I LOVE the idea that real practicioners of Voudon moved in and took back their turf. And they even got the Creole right!”

In a separate thread he would also write, “Want to say this just once. I am really tired of well meaning people on internet chat boards paternalistically telling me what I, as a black person, should be offended by. You want to be my ally? Go gird up your loins and at this year’s Thanksgiving dinner, have the nerve to tell your racist Uncle Bob to STFU for a change.”

Pondsmith’s response would draw the attention of RockPaperShotgun founder John Walker. Walker claimed Pondsmith’s defense of The Animals, another gang found within the game, was racist. (Archive link: https://archive.fo/vYErc)

He would go on to describe Pondsmith as making a “bad argument regard racist tropes.”

This again, I believe, gives credit to what Sophia Narwitz said during the Orcs controversy earlier this month. It’s time to bring back gatekeeping to protect our hobbies. Not only are these elements of progressive nerd culture ignorant of even the most basic themes of some of these games, but they also attack those they don’t agree with.

We’ve already seen what these types of people have done to franchises such as Star Trek, Star Wars, Doctor Who, Marvel Comics, and other fandoms. It’s time to push back and ensure they can’t do it to others.

What do you think of all of this? What is your take on the continued attack on all of these fandoms?

