Marvel Announces New Release Window For X-Men: X of Swords

It would seem that the comic book industry may actually survive the viral apocalypse. That is, at least in some semblance of what we know it as. That’s what Marvel Comics is banking on as they’ve scheduled new books to be in stores by the end of May and rescheduled their big 2020 X-Men event for September.

We don’t know much about X-Men – X of Swords outside of what we’ve been told by writers Jonathan Hickman (X-Men, New Mutants) and Tini Howard (Excalibur). That’s mostly due to there’s been little to no build-up in the books outside of tiny hints spread throughout last summer’s franchise reboot, X-Men, and Excalibur.

Hickman and his books have insinuated that the story may heavily lean on Krakoa’s ancient past, Apocalypse’s first horsemen – which we glimpsed in Powers of X – and of course X-Men with swords.

The first piece of promo-art displayed various characters wielding blades they’ve owned over the years.

Weapons include Wolverine’s mystical Murasame, Nightcrawler’s swashbucklers, Psylocke’s katana, and Captain Britain’s Excalibur. It also featured more obscure entries such as Armor’s psionically-produced sword construct and the blade Magneto created from Xavier’s destroyed Cerebro helm.

As for Apocalypse’s first horsemen and their collective relationship to Krakoa – we got a little taste of that in X-Men #2.

Cyclops and his time-displaced children, (Kid) Cable and Rachel, journeyed to Krakoa’s wayward, monster-infested half, Arakko. While there, they contended with beasts and encountered a strange stark white being that we later found out is the child of one of Apocalypse’s horsemen – namely, War.

Strangely, there also seems to be the inclusion of one of those Children of the Atom kids. Sadly, it cements them as being part of this already very strange story and puts the kibosh on any hope that it’ll be quietly canceled. X of Swords will usher in another reunion between Hickman and Pepe Larraz.

X-Men – X of Swords: Creation #1 debuts in September of this year.

