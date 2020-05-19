New Twitch Safety Advisory Council Member FerociouslySteph Calls Gamers “White Supremacists” Threatens To Go After “Shitty” People

Twitch recently announced their new Twitch Safety Advisory Council a few days ago with the explicit purpose of informing and guiding “decisions made at Twitch by contributing their experience, expertise, and belief in Twitch’s mission of empower communities to create together.”

They went on to detail that this Council will:

Draft new policies and policy updates

Develop products and features to improve safety and moderation

Promote healthy streaming and work-life balance habits

Protect the interests of marginalized groups

Identify emerging trends that could impact the Twitch experience

Twitch explained their new council is “composed of online safety experts and Twitch creators who have a deep understanding of Twitch, its content, and its community.”

They claim the council is made up of “online safety experts” and “Twitch streamers who deeply understand creators’ unique challenges and viewpoints.”

They went so far as to emphasize that “each member of the council was carefully selected based on their familiarity with the Twitch community and their relevant personal and professional experiences.”

The Council includes Alex Holmes, CohhCarnage, Cupahnoodle, Emma Llansó, FerociouslySteph, Dr. Sameer Hinduja, T.L Taylor, and Zizaran.

FerociouslySteph is male-to-female trans woman who self-identifies as a deer. she became the center of controversy not just for her streaming antics, but her stance on white people, gamers, and competitive gaming.

Anti-White Rhetoric

YouTuber Jeremy Griggs of Geeks + Gamers as well as YouTuber Memology 101 documented FerociouslySteph’s anti-white rhetoric.

In the video, FerociouslySteph states, “I’m just not cool with white supremacy y’all. I think a lot of gamers are white supremacists. Sorry, just a fact of how I feel.”

Later in the video, Griggs plays another clip of FericouslySteph where she discusses competitive gameplay.

FerociouslySteph states, “The only way to have a level playing field at the highest level of play is to have…is to not have voice chat. To not have people give up their linguistic profiles.”

FerociouslySteph would reiterate these opinions on Twitter as documented by Memology.

She writes in one tweet, “Oooo yeah whole lot people with cis-white-male voices thinking voice chat is critical to competitive games being competitive. Tell me more about how we’ll solve systemic misogyny and everything will be fine~ lol.”

Interestingly enough while FerociouslySteph claims what she is doing is to combat systemic misogyny, Leading Ladies TV owner and Twitch streamer Delightfully Dani has accused FerocisoulySteph of misogynistic beliefs.

As a female who used to play competitive games, voice chat IS ESSENTIAL.

And saying women need these things changed because they’re automatically at a disadvantage is misogynistic in itself because it says that we aren’t equal to men in gaming and we need the rules changed. — 🌸Dani🌸 (@DelightDaniTV) May 15, 2020

FerociouslySteph responded to these comments on Twitter, “I have never and will never say most gamers are white supremacists. White men have the most privilege when it comes to voice chat communication. This statement has riled more than a few white supremacists. Remember having privilege does not invalidate your hardships.”

I have never and will never say most gamers are white supremacists.

White men have the most privilege when it comes to voice chat communication.

This statement has riled more than a few white supremacists.

Remember having privilege does not invalidate your hardships. — FerociouslySteph (@FerociouslyS) May 16, 2020

She added, “There are problems with voice chat, let’s talk about how to make the playing field more level, i.e. ways to effectively exchange tactical information without your voice. I’m not coming to steal VC from you. I was arguing against a impending reckless implementation.”

– There are problems with voice chat, let’s talk about how to make the playing field more level, i.e. ways to effectively exchange tactical information without your voice.

– I’m not coming to steal VC from you. I was arguing against a impending reckless implementation. — FerociouslySteph (@FerociouslyS) May 16, 2020

She then states, “If ‘a lot’ and ‘most’ are the same thing, why do you keep misquoting me? There’s a lot of white supremacists in my comments and DMs right now, btw.”

If “a lot” and “most” are the same thing, why do you keep misquoting me? There’s a lot of white supremacists in my comments and DMs right now, btw. — FerociouslySteph (@FerociouslyS) May 16, 2020

Mini Dictator

Not only is FerociouslySteph an outspoken racist, but she also insinuates that she will actively target people who she deems are “shitty people.”

In a clip from her stream posted by KeemStar, FerociouslySteph states, “I’m not going anywhere. I have power. They can’t take it away from me.”

She continues, “There are some people that should be afraid of me. And there are because I represent moderation and diversity. And I’m going to come for hurtful, harmful people. If you are a really shitty person I’m going to stand up against you. Period.”

She adds, “Twitch is endorsing me to do that.”

Twitch really need to put a end to this! It really is going to cause something like a Gamer Gate. I really believe this! pic.twitter.com/Q9XvhU10Hl — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 18, 2020

However, as Dexerto reports, FerociouslySteph would later state, “I literally have zero power right now. I have no idea how much power I have. And at the moment, it’s zero.”

She would later add, “I might have more [power] later, but right now all I can tell is that I’m supposed to say what things I think are maybe bad ideas and then Twitch will maybe then act on them. I’m not Twitch staff.”

Anti-Defamation League Connection

And it might not just be that Twitch is endorsing her to censor people she deems “really shitty.”

RT editor Sophia Narwitz notes that FerociouslySteph is connected to the Anti-Defamation League.

Narwitz writes, “Steph has her own page on the ADL website, and she has an openly friendly relationship with Daniel Kelley, the assistant director of the Center for Technology and Society. The goal of that arm of the ADL is to work with tech platforms on stemming “cyberhate” and online harassment.”

YouTuber Memology 101 also notes that Steph’s relationship with the ADL goes back at least two years, where she was a panelist at the Anti-Defamation League’s annual conference.

For those unfamiliar with the Anti-Defamation League, the group has made it their goal to infiltrate video games in order to silence people they disagree while claiming they are attempting to protect people who voices are being silenced. They also claim the “okay” gesture is a racist hand sign despite saying people shouldn’t jump to conclusions about the intent of the gesture due to its longstanding usage as a sign of consent or well-being.

ADL’s CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt explained they have a goal to work with technology companies “to aggressively counter hate on their platforms.”

As for their infiltration into video games The Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Technology and Society assistant director Daniel Kelley explained, “I think it’s important that companies use their public voice in this realm and put on their platform, ‘We don’t allow hate speech, and here’s what we mean by hate speech.”

One thing does appear clear, Twitch more than likely knew who FerociouslySteph was when they appointed her to their Twitch Safety Advisory Council. They want someone like FerociouslySteph to have power and use it as a threatening tool against people she deems “shitty.”

They want someone who believes that a lot of gamers are white supremacists and that voice chat is somehow part of systemic misogyny. This is Twitch showing its colors loud and proud. They are showing you that they are anti-gamer despite having “games” as their top category in the “About” section of their website.

What do you think of FerociouslySteph’s addition to Twitch’s Safety Advisory Council? Let me know your thoughts below!

