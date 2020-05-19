Wanderlust Luca Shows Off Her League Of Legends Ashe Cosplay!

Wanderlust Luca Shows Off Her League Of Legends Ashe Cosplay!

Cosplayer Wanderlust Luca recently showed off a couple of her League of Legends Ashe cosplays.

Ashe is an Iceborn warmother from the Avarosan tribe. She commands a massive horde in the north, but is uncomfortable with her role as a leader.

Here’s her official description from the League of Legends website:

“Iceborn warmother of the Avarosan tribe, Ashe commands the most populous horde in the north. Stoic, intelligent, and idealistic, yet uncomfortable with her role as leader, she taps into the ancestral magics of her lineage to wield a bow of True Ice. With her people’s belief that she is the mythological hero Avarosa reincarnated, Ashe hopes to unify the Freljord once more by retaking their ancient, tribal lands.”

Her skills on the field of battle include Frost Shot, Ranger’s Focus, Volley, Hawkshot, and Enchanted Crystal Arrow.

Ashe also has a number of skins available to her. They include Sherwood Forest Ashe, Woad Ashe, Amethyst Ashe, Marauder Ashe, PROJECT: Ashe, Cosmic Queen Ashe, High Noon Ashe, Frljord Ashe, Queen Ashe, Heartseeker Ashe, and Championship Ashe.

Related: YouTuber That Star Wars Girl and Cosplayer Wanderlust Luca Accused Of Racism Over Starfire Cosplay

Wanderlust Luca first shared her Heartseeker Ashe cosplay back in February during Valentine’s Day.

She wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! Here’s my heartseeker Ashe cosplay.”

She added, ” I hope you’re all having a great day with or without a valentine.”

Wanderlust Luca would go on to share a collaboration which she dubs the Heartseeker Gang with fellow cosplayers Kisauwu as Heartseeker Jinx and Mila as Heartseeker Quinn.

Related: Cosplayer Transforms Into My Hero Academia’s #5 Hero Mirko

Luca wrote, “Heartseeker Jinx, Ashe and Quinn!⁣ Here’s the little group photo we did. I hope you guys like it as much as we do. Maybe someday we can do an actual shoot together.”

She would then share another solo of her Heartseeker Ashe cosplay. She writes, “Last Heartseeker Ashe pic ❤️ Thank you for all the nice comments, means a lot 🥺🌹”

Related: ONE Championship MMA Fighter Itsuki Hirata Transforms Into Dragon Ball’s Android 18

Here’s a look at the official artwork of Heartseeker Ashe so you can compare.

Wanderlust Luca also shared photos of the base Ashe look.

She wrote, “Ashe, the Frost Archer ❄️⁣ I had to do an Ashe cosplay with this wig. ⁣I hope you like her as much as I do.”

Related: Cosplay: The Rising of the Shield Hero’s Raphtalia By Katyushacos

What do you make of Wanderlust Luca’s Ashe cosplay? Which version of Ashe do you like better? Heartseeker or base?

(Visited 101 times, 110 visits today)