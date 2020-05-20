Marvel Studios Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo once again took aim at President Donald Trump and his supporters claiming “toxic Trumpism” is killing people.

Ruffalo’s comments came on twitter where he shared a political ad created by Project Lincoln.

Ruffalo wrote, “Some Republicans see the writing on the wall. They are delineating themselves from toxic Trumpism.”

Some Republicans see the writing on the wall. They are delineating themselves from toxic Trumpism. 🎞: @ProjectLincoln pic.twitter.com/qxyIkT67c8 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 18, 2020

The ad was shared to The Lincoln Project’s Twitter feed. It reads, “Welcome to this week. Nearly 90,000 American lives have been lost. The virus is still spreading. And Donald Trump continues to deny and deflect, failing the people he was elected to serve.”

📺 Welcome to this week. Nearly 90,000 American lives have been lost. The virus is still spreading. And @realDonaldTrump continues to deny and deflect, failing the people he was elected to serve. pic.twitter.com/VyREd8EVgI — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 18, 2020

The video features a voice over that states, “Nearly 10,000 more Americans will die. 90,000 deaths and growing. Millions more will file for unemployment. Small businesses are dying. We are not testing enough. It’s still spreading.”

It continues, “Here’s what else is coming this week. He will lie to you over and over. He will tweet instead of lead. He will blame others for his failures. Welcome to this week, and the next week, and the next, and the next until you do something about it.”

The Lincoln Project claims their mission is to “Defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box.”

Their full mission reads:

“We do not undertake this task lightly nor from ideological preference. Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain. However, the priority for all patriotic Americans must be a shared fidelity to the Constitution and a commitment to defeat those candidates who have abandoned their constitutional oaths, regardless of party. Electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not is a worthy effort.”

The organization includes George Conway, Reed Galen, Jennifer Horn, Mike Madrid, Steve Schmidt, Ron Steslow, John Weaver, and Rick Wilson.

Ruffalo’s Past

Ruffalo is well known for his political leanings, activism, and dislike for President Trump and his policies.

Back in March 2019 Ruffalo revealed he was teaming up with Michael Moore for a 2020 Blue Deluge.

Last night with @MMFlint and @WSUCampaign planning strategy for the 2020 blue deluge! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/aNrdCuCoWJ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 20, 2019

More recently Ruffalo took issue with protestors wanting to open up the American economy. He questioned, “It makes you wonder what people consider to be good, right, and kind-hearted?”

He added, “What is actually at the soul of America? Is it actually good? Is it ACTUALLY righteous and fair-spirited?”

He answers his questions saying, “This is perverse.”

It makes you wonder what people consider to be good, right, and kind-hearted? What is actually at the soul of America? Is it actually good? Is it ACTUALLY righteous and fair-spirited? This is perverse. https://t.co/cfv8LIdqVK — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 18, 2020

Ruffalo has also tried to shame President Trump. On Twitter earlier this month he wrote, “Dear Donald Trump, A decent leader would put his attention on those families and loved ones and mark the importance of their grief and loss.”

He added, “You dishonor these Americans by focusing on your past grievances. Be thoughtful. Just a suggestion. Be Presidential.”

Dear @realDonaldTrump,

A decent leader would put his attention on those many families and loved ones and mark the importance of their grief and loss. You dishonor these Americans by focusing on your past grievances. Be thoughtful. Just a suggestion. #BePresidential https://t.co/CJF2MB3oIs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 11, 2020

In February, Ruffalo spoke to The Independent where he called Donald Trump “public enemy number one.”

Ruffalo stated, “Everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie. This dude is standing in the way of anything significant happening in the world as far as climate change is concerned.”

Maybe more importantly is that Ruffalo’s criticism of President Trump does appear to come from his desire to radically alter the United of States of America. Last December, he called for an economic revolution claiming that “capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.”

It’s time for an economic revolution. Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future. https://t.co/OnNm6CYrWK — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 1, 2019

What do you make of Mark Ruffalo’s recent comments regarding President Trump and his supporters?

