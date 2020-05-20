Star Trek Alumni Jeffrey Combs Claims There Is A “Chasm” Between What Fans Want And CBS’ Desires

Star Trek Alumni Jeffrey Combs Claims There Is A “Chasm” Between What Fans Want And CBS’ Desires

Star Trek alumni Jeffrey Combs, who played a number of characters on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise, recently commented on the “chasm” between what fans want and CBS’ desire for Star Trek.

Combs has played some of the most memorable roles in the franchise. He brought to life Weyoun, a male Vorta, who was cloned at least eight times with a number of them encountering the Federation during the Dominion War in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

He also played Andorian Commander Shran in Star Trek: Enterprise. Shran was a realistic Andorian whose relationship with Captain Archer played a major role in ending hostilities between Andoria and Vulcan. His actions also led the the Andorians to become founding members of the United Federation of Planets.

On Voyager, he had a minor role playing Penk the coordinator of the bloodsport Tsunkatse, where he captured Seven of Nine and Tuvok and had Seven fight in the games in exchange for medical help for Tuvok.

Combs’ comments came a day after CBS All Access announced their new Akiva Goldsman led Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series that is being marketed as a return to the franchise’s optimism.

His comments came after a fan noted that he has been apart of a number of the Star Trek shows in the past.

Fun fact: @jeffreycombs is, and has always been, the ONLY actor in Star Trek. He’s played every part since he was 12 years old in TOS. 😝 https://t.co/pPhMzg8Cr3 — Vindalf Dwarf (@Vindalf) May 16, 2020



Combs would jokingly reply, “Since I was 12? Wow. You learn something every day.”

Since I was 12? Wow. You learn something every day. — jeffrey combs (@jeffreycombs) May 16, 2020

Another fan would express their desire to see him on either Discovery, Picard, or the Strange New Worlds series.

You are the ultimate chameleon! We kneel in awe of your gift! Seriously, I am hoping to see you on Discovery, Picard, or the upcoming Pike series! Trek just doesn’t seem like Trek without Jeffrey Combs upping the ante! <3 — Jesse Tee (@Jesse_Tee) May 17, 2020

He would respond to this fan writing, “Thank you. Nice thought, but the chasm between what fans want and what the studios want make the chances of it happening slim to none…. and Slim left town.”

Thank you. Nice thought, but the chasm between what fans want and what the studios want make the chances of it happening slim to none…. and Slim left town. — jeffrey combs (@jeffreycombs) May 17, 2020

As a fan of Star Trek, Jeffrey’s comments though realistic are heartbreaking. However, given how they are marketing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with a return to optimism there might be some hope for the franchise.

While it gives me an inkling of hope, it appears that Combs does not feel the same way as his comments come a day after the Strange New Worlds announcement and the show is even mentioned by the fan as a possibility to have him make an appearance.

While it doesn’t appear that Combs will be returning to Star Trek any time soon, he’s still working and has become a go-to for voice acting recently bring to life Scarecrow, and Kite-Man in the Lego DC SUper Villains video game. He also played Ratchet in the Transformers: Robots: in Disguise animated series. He also played Rat King in the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series.

More recently he voiced Prince Lavender in Tigtone. He can be seen providing his voice talents to the upcoming animated film Age of Stone and Sky: The Sorcerer Beast as the Far Seeing Crow.

And while he might not be returning to Star Trek, you can still watch reruns of the classic Trek series as well as other science fiction and horror franchises he was part of like Babylon 5, Reanimator and The Frighteners.

What do you think of Jeffrey Combs’ comments? Are you surprised by them? Do you think there is some hope that he might return to Star Trek and don some alien makeup once again?

