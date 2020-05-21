FX’s Baskets Actor Hagen Mills Commits Suicide After Shooting The Mother of His Daughter

Actor Hagen Mills, who plays Monty in the upcoming horror film Star Light and played Lucky in in FX’s Baskets, committed suicide after he shot his girlfriend multiple times.

The Mayfield Police Department reports they are actively investigating an attempted murder-suicide.

In their investigation, they report they responded to a 911 call just after 5:45 PM on Tuesday. That 911 call reported that a woman had been shot at a residence on South 10th Street in Mayfield.

When they arrived on scene, 34 year old Erica Price met them outside with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest. Price informed officers that the gunman, Hagen Mills, was inside and “had turned the gun on himself.”

First responders would transport Price to a nearby hospital where she was treated and listed in stable in condition.

Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the police continued their investigation they discovered that Mills was holding Price’s mother and his and Price’s daughter in the residence until Price arrived.

Once Price entered the home, Mills shot her and then committed suicide.

The Mayfield Police do report that Price’s mother and her daughter were not injured.

The Graves County Jail’s records detail that Mills has a number of previous arrests dating back to 2009 when he was arrested for Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place – 1st & 2nd Offenses.

In 2017 he would be charged with 2nd Degree Wanton Endangerment.

In 2018 he would be charged for 2nd Degree Assault for domestic violence.

More recently he was charged on March 30, 2020 for a number of crimes including rape in the 1st degree, sodomy in the first degree, 1st degree assault for domestic violence, kidnapping a minor, kidnapping an adult, and endangerment.

He would then be charged on April 14, 2020 for illegal possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The West Kentucky Star reports Mills was released on bond from jail on Monday, May 18th, a day before the attempted murder suicide took place.

