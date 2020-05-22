Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts writer J.K. Rowling has once again been targeted for cancellation.

Rowling was previously targeted last December after she was accused of transphobia for supporting fired researcher Maya Forstater.

Rowling posted to Twitter in support of Forstater. She wrote, “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? I stand with Maya. This is not a drill.”

The ensuing outrage would even see the mob go after Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who had to explain why he liked Rowling’s tweet.

Like Hamill did in December, Rowling is coming under the gun for liking a tweet. The tweet in question was from gay activist Fred Sargeant.

As documented by Sargeant, Rowling would “like” the tweet.

For liking this tweet and others like it, Rowling has come under the gun with a number of people wanting to cancel her.

Harry Potter fan site Wizarding News was one of those leading the charge.

Twitter user Layton Bell called Rowling a “bigot.”

Another decried Rowling as “transphobic.”

Others piled on.

The mob wasn’t just coming for Rowling on Twitter either. Pink News writer Nick Duffy insinuated Rowling was transphobic for liking the tweet.

Duffy wrote, “But this week the multimillionaire has been caught liking a message from an activist linked to the anti-transgender LGB Alliance.

“JK Rowling liked Twitter message smearing trans woman,” added Duffy.

David Reddish at Queerty would also write, “Harry Potter author JK Rowling doesn’t know when to quit. For the second time since December, fans have noticed the author liking transphobic tweets on Twitter.”

What do you think of this latest controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling? Is Rowling being mislabeled by internet activists looking for a new target to cancel?

Let me know your thoughts on all of this!

