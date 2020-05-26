Black Widow Fan Art Done in The DC Superhero Girls Style Accused Of Sexualizing The Character

Artist Linkartoon is the latest in a string of artists who have come under siege for their creations.

Linkartoon recently shared his Black Widow design done in the DC Superhero Girls style.

Linkartoon wrote, “I like the design of the DC superhero girls, so I thought about how Black Widow would look xD.”

They added, “For this I relied on an illustration Scott Campbell made, I did this just for fun, so I hope you like it :D”

You can see the illustration below.

I like the design of the DC superhero girls, so I thought about how Black Widow would look xD. For this I relied on an illustration Scott Campbell made, I did this just for fun, so I hope you like it 😀#BlackWidow #fanart #Marvel pic.twitter.com/1N9QgBCa2a — Linkartoon🍑 (@linkartoon) May 22, 2020

Here’s a better look.

And here’s the original J. Scott Campbell design that Linkartoon used as inspiration. It was a variant cover for Black Widow #1.

In response to this design, a number of people began berating Linkartoon claiming they were sexualizing the character.

Please stop sexualizing her! — carol➶ (@spellmanbat) May 25, 2020

One person demanded Linkartoon delete the drawing. They wrote, “This is gross. STOP SEXUALIZING HER! she’s a badass and how can you expect her to fight like this or even breathe??”

They added, “this is disgusting, delete or make a better version, a realistic version. you don’t see drawing like that for the male superheroes, these drawings are very sexist.”

this is gross. STOP SEXUALIZING HER! she’s a badass and how can you expect her to fight like this or even breathe?? this is disgusting, delete or make a better version, a realistic version. you don’t see drawing like that for the male superheroes, these drawings are very sexist — chloé♥️ (@briexmcu) May 25, 2020

did you really have to sexualise her tho???? — daria ⚘ (@stanIevbarber) May 25, 2020

this is disgusting — 𝐿𝓊𝒸𝓎 ♡ ✿ (@misterstrk) May 25, 2020

I just vomit in my mouth — Discovery⍟⎊⧗☂︎ (@gooodlukcharli) May 25, 2020

Others questioned where her organs are.

WHERE ARE HER ORGANS — b (@sinfulsidebs) May 25, 2020

she has no organs … how is she alive wtf — 𝗇𝗈𝗆𝗂 ✿ (@captinsrogers) May 25, 2020

in the drawing her stomach looks like it can’t fit any organs so no not any female could do that — tara ♐︎ | married to n. romanoff (@occvsus) May 26, 2020

this isn’t how humans look but ok ❤️ take some anatomy classes pls 😘 — ✿ avery ★ (@ave_zee) May 26, 2020

where is her shirt and organs?? — Sav⧗ᱬ𐌈〡Peter Maximoff supremacy (@briesquinn) May 25, 2020

One person would claim that since Black Widow is a symbol of feminism to some people “she shouldn’t be sexualised.”

In no way or means am I disrespecting you but a woman isn’t defined by the size of her breasts or size of her waist and bottom. Natasha Romanoff serves as a symbol of feminism to some people, she shouldn’t be sexualised. STOP and I mean STOP making her seem like an object!!!!! — ‎⧗ Jaz ‎⧗ (@scxrlxtbitch) May 25, 2020

Linkartoon would respond to a couple of their critics noting that the actual designs from DC Super Hero Girls are not what humans look like.

obviously this is not what humans look like, huge eyes? hair united in a single block? tiny nose? huge head? And of course I need to learn, but do they also need classes? or is your problem seeing breasts? pic.twitter.com/7xdQJnTSr2 — Linkartoon🍑 (@linkartoon) May 26, 2020

They also indicated they did not plan to apologize.

What do you make of Linkartoon’s design?

